Race to stations continues in DF after new fuel readjustment

For the second day in a row, drivers continue to form queues at the Federal District gas stations. This Tuesday morning (October 26), the movement is intense in stations with cheaper prices at the pumps.

According to the metropolises reported, the price of gasoline exceeded the R$7 mark in some establishments in the DF. At the Petrobras station on 209 North, this morning, the value of gasoline was R$ 6.999, in debt or in cash. But, in credit, the liter reaches R$ 7,199.

With the new official Petrobras increase, prices began to be readjusted throughout the capital.

With the new official Petrobras increase, prices began to be readjusted throughout the capital. Like the Jarjour unit, on 206 North. Until 8:50 am, the amount was R$ 6,159. Soon after, it rose to R$6,919. From an early age, drivers formed a long line at the site.

Asa Norte resident Aluisio Rodrigues, 68, faced the queue. For the retired, the new readjustment is revolting. “Look, this is going to resonate with everything. In this month of October, there were two increases. Do you imagine from now to December and early 2022? It will reach R$ 10. This is not fair at all, under any circumstances. It’s absurd”, he criticized.

The increase in gasoline hit the budget of Executive Secretary Priscilla Santos, 24. “It’s hopeless. I live in Gama. To come to work, I spend a lot. And you can’t count on public transport”, he commented. In October alone, she spent R$400 on fuel. “I’m holding God’s hand and moving forward,” he said.