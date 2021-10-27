Rafa Kalimann gets lost in New York and stars in chic perrengue · TV News

Rafa Kalimann starred in a chic perrengue during his trip to New York. This Tuesday (26), the digital influencer said she got confused with the city’s subway and got lost on the way to the English school.

“The class was difficult! Guys, it’s going to work, but my lady! Very difficult, but let’s go! More difficult than that is taking the subway in New York, my God. I got lost to get on the subway, I got lost in the station, almost not I managed to buy the card,” said Rafa on Instagram’s Stories.

In the sequence of videos, the Casa Kalimann presenter explained that, at the time of the confusion, she took the wrong subway line: “I ended up on the other side [da cidade] and I was worried about being late on my first day of in-person classes.”

“I was terrified! A rain, beloved Jesus! I got lost to get to school, let’s give a discount because it was the first day. It’s hard to walk here,” added the ex-BBB.

“I feel like I’m in a movie walking here. I appreciate every detail, I put on the headphones, songs that inspire me and I go! Sometimes aimless, sometimes even lost, but I’m attentive to everything, absorbing the least that spills over me”, wrote the influencer while sharing a photo of the city.

