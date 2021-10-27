Rapporteur votes against dismissal of Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket in 2018 elections at TSE

The Inspector General of Electoral Justice, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, rapporteur of the action at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), voted against the removal of the ticket that elected President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and Vice President Hamilton Mourão (PRTB ) because there is not enough evidence. The opinion was accompanied by Minister Mauro Campbell. The score is 2-0 at the moment.

The votes of TSE president Luís Roberto Barroso, vice president Edson Fachin, and ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Sérgio Banhos and Carlos Horbach are still missing. To have a majority, four of the seven votes are needed.

Bolsonaro and Mourão are accused of abuse of economic power and misuse of the media for allegedly having benefited from the massive shooting of WhatsApp messages in the 2018 elections.

Salomão released on October 15, to the Electoral Attorney General (PGE), the report of two actions filed by the coalition “O Povo Feliz de Novo”, by former presidential candidate Fernando Haddad (PT), defeated in the second round in 2018 The actions are based on two reports published by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo“.

In his vote, Salomão justified that, “with regard to the effective participation of candidates in the illicit act, although there are evidences of awareness by the first represented, currently President of the Republic, I understand that the lack of minimum elements as to the content of the mass shootings and its repercussion greatly compromises the analysis of these factors in the case of the case.

“In other words, although the candidate’s knowledge about the practice of electoral illicit in his/her benefit constitutes a qualitative aspect that must be taken into account for gravity purposes, in this case, other essential data are lacking to establish the fulfillment of this requirement”, he added .

Salomão suggested to the TSE to establish a legal thesis “in the sense that the exacerbation of the use of instant messaging applications to carry out mass shootings, promoting disinformation directly by the candidate or for his benefit and to the detriment of political opponents may constitute an abuse of economic power and the misuse of the media”.

For Minister Campbell, in the records of the process “no minimum elements were collected that authorize the decree to revoke the diplomas issued in favor of Jair Bolsonaro and Hamilton Mourão.”

Reports cited in the actions

A report published on October 18, 2018 by “Folha de S.Paulo” is cited in the first action, which reported that there were indications that bulk message trigger packages were purchased against the PT and the coalition, through the messaging application WhatsApp, by companies that publicly supported Bolsonaro, such as Havan. Luciano Hang, owner of the chain of stores, is also mentioned in the action, as well as Facebook, owner of the application, and computer companies.

In the second action, a report published by the newspaper on December 2, 2018 is pointed out, which shows reports and documents that would prove irregularities in the hiring of services to trigger electoral messages on WhatsApp. The PT coalition claims that, according to witnesses heard by the newspaper, “a network of companies resorted to the fraudulent use of the name and CPF of elderly people to register chips cell phone and ensure the firing of lots of messages for the benefit of politicians”.

According to the lawyer for Bolsonaro, Karina Kufa, no evidence was presented of the existence of the messages by the plaintiff. “He claims that R$ 12 million were spent by a businessman for mass shootings and he did not bring a print of a message, proof that these attacks have existed.”

Electoral Public Ministry says actions must be dismissed

The Electoral Public Ministry (MPE) opined, on October 14, that both should be dismissed. For the MPE, there is no illegal conduct described by the PT in the actions.

“In summary, in view of the evidence set in the case records, it is concluded that the seriousness of the offenses narrated is not proven to a degree suitable to substantially vitiate the legitimacy and normality of the elections, which makes the request for revocation of the diploma unfeasible,” said the deputy – General Electoral Attorney, Paulo Gonet, who signs the manifestation.

“In the same way, because there are no solid concrete elements that characterize the participation or consent of the candidates represented in the abusive acts, the declaration of postulated ineligibility does not prosper”, he added.

Gonet, who spoke again at Tuesday’s session, said that in order to apply the “strict consequences of recognizing the abuse of power in elections” more evidence is needed.

“For the conviction, it is necessary to reach a degree of certainty about all the relevant facts, which leaves little room for doubt or for possible competing versions or interpretations”, he declared.