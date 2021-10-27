Rapporteur votes to file lawsuits against Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket on trial at TSE | Policy

The Public Prosecutor’s Office took a stand on the cases on the last 14th. In the opinion, the deputy General Electoral Attorney, Paulo Gonet Branco, stated that the gathered elements did not point to an “imbalance” in the elections to the point of justifying the revocation of the ticket and defended the rejection of actions (see below). The trial in court was released by the TSE magistrate, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, on the 15th.

The actions accuse the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket of mass shooting of messages on social networks during the 2018 election campaign.

Rapporteur for the shares, Salomão stated in his vote that WhatsApp was misused to attack opponents, but he argued that the loss of mandate cannot be decreed because there is no evidence that the mass shootings were decisive in unbalancing the 2018 elections — since there is no evidence on the content of the messages or on the reach among voters.

The minister cited testimonies and evidence to defend that, since 2017, people close to Bolsonaro have been working permanently, broadly and constantly in the digital mobilization of voters, attacking political opponents of candidates and, recently, of democratic institutions.

“Countless evidence of a documentary and testimonial nature corroborates the assertion that, at least since 2017, people close to the current president of the Republic acted permanently, broadly and constantly in the digital mobilization of voters, having as a modus operandi attacking political opponents of candidates and, more recently, to the democratic institutions themselves. This mobilization, which can be measured without major difficulties, has been taking place throughout the year in various digital media”, he said.

For Salomão, the use of mass message firing can represent an abuse of economic power and undue use of the media, however, it is necessary to prove that it had the potential to unbalance the elections (see below).

The request to revoke the mandates was made by the parties of the coalition “O Povo Feliz de Novo” (PT/PCdoB/Pros), which was defeated in the second round. The captions point to abuse of economic power and misuse of the media in the face of:

hiring companies specialized in digital marketing (by companies supporting Jair Bolsonaro for shootings via Whatsapp against PT and its candidates, which was prohibited by law;

fraudulent use of elderly people’s names and CPFs to register cellphone chips and secure mass shots;

use of robots for mass shooting, including the assembly of a pyramidal communication structure;

irregular purchase of user registrations;

improper use of false profiles for electoral propaganda, and donations from legal entities;

Salomão said that the evidence that Bolsonaro-Mourão’s 2018 campaign prioritized the use of digital media with the improper use of WhatsApp to promote mass shootings against opponents is “awesome”.

“Evidence stands out when analyzing the evidence as a whole, in its entirety. The set of evidence of the two actions, in my view, leaves no room for doubt in the sense that the campaign of the winners of the elections assumed a predominant character in digital media through the misuse, among others, of the Whatsapp messaging app to promote shootings in mass in benefit of their candidacies, making use of an organized and capillary structure composed of supporters and people close to the first represented”, said the rapporteur.

The minister also stated that the president’s campaign sought to capture votes through the use of technology, which is not a crime. But, he pondered, that when the tools were used to undermine opponents’ candidacies, the action gained “outlines of illegality”.

“In fact, the evidence in the case file shows that, at least since the beginning of the campaign, the focus has actually been on mobilizing and capturing votes through the use of technological tools, whether on the internet or, more specifically, on social networks and social media applications. instant messages. This aspect, although it does not constitute any illegality, took, in my opinion, contours of illegality, from the moment that the use of these tools was promoted with the objective of unduly undermining opposing candidacies, especially that of the runners-up.” said Solomon.

The reporter also said that Bolsonaro was aware of the irregular use of WhatsApp.

“With regard to the effective participation of candidates in the illicit, although there are evidences of science present by the first represented, today President of the Republic, I understand that the lack of minimum elements regarding the content of the mass shootings and their repercussion greatly compromise the analysis of this factor”, said Salomão.

The minister also proposed that the plenary set a thesis establishing that the use of instant messaging applications “to carry out mass shootings, promoting disinformation, directly by the candidate or for his benefit and to the detriment of political opponents, can constitute an abuse of economic power and misuse of the media”.

The Deputy General Electoral Attorney, Paulo Gonet Branco, defended the rejection of the actions. According to him, no robust evidence was presented to justify the cancellation of the plate.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office argues that the number of voters eventually affected by the mass shootings was not presented, nor their repercussion among the electorate to the point of causing an imbalance in the 2018 election.

“Gravity must be assessed qualitatively and quantitatively. Gravity must be assessed by the degree of reprobability of the conduct and by the repercussion of the act on the balance of the electoral dispute. In the case of the records, these elements remain without full demonstration”, said Gonet Branco.

In an opinion released on October 14, the Electoral Public Ministry had already taken a stand on the actions. In the demonstration, the deputy General Electoral Attorney said that the gathered elements do not point out that there was an “imbalance” in the elections to the point of justifying the removal of the ticket.

Gonet Branco also said he had discarded the evidence gathered by the Supreme Court (STF) in two inquiries into allies and family members of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The material was sent to the MP but, in the prosecutor’s assessment, it has no connection with the case. The evidence was in the fake news inquiry and in the investigation into undemocratic acts — which point to the existence of a supposed digital militia that would have acted against institutions and democracy.

PT’s lawyer, Eugênio Aragão, argued that the evidence gathered throughout the process justifies the removal of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket.

According to Aragão, Bolsonaro’s campaign was “supported by an ingenious machine for spreading lies”.

“The two actions prove this way of acting of the president’s slate in the 2018 slate and that is why the abuse of economic power and also of the media, capable of significantly impacting this claim, has been configured. The election was based on lies and abuses and that is what can be concluded from the present actions, as proved in the records”, said Aragão.

He said that “there was orchestration in the dissemination of fake news, with its own organization and high cost, which was not declared in the campaign’s official expenses and many may have had a prohibited origin, from a legal entity, for example.”

The president’s lawyer, Karina Kufa, said there was no evidence of irregularities in the campaign, nor of mass shootings that favored Bolsonaro.

“The plaintiff did not bring proof, an indication and also did not demonstrate the ways to obtain this proof. The absence of proof is due to the inexistence of facts”, said the lawyer.

Kufa also said that “voters are rational human beings capable of evaluating what they are seeing and reading.” The lawyer also said that “they are trying to criminalize the cheapest and most organic campaign in history.”

Vice President Hamilton Mourão’s lawyer, Karina Fidelis, called for the rejection of the actions “taking into account that there was no evidence of abuse of economic power and the media.”