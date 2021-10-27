Raquel is eliminated from MasterChef and Ana Paula Padrão cries

Participants discover that they will have to pair food with teaCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges explained the rules of the evening testsCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo was the first to choose the pair he would faceCarlos Reinis/Band
Ronnie Von participated in the show and gave matching tipsCarlos Reinis/Band
Raquel was concentrating on her plateCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella wanted to show a quality recipeCarlos Reinis/Band
Ronnie Von walked by the bench checking the participants’ workCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena and Raquel exchanged cards during the raceCarlos Reinis/Band
James was focused on his duelCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana Paula wanted to surprise the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn was determined to win the contest.Carlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn won the duel against EduardoCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena won the duel against JamesCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector won the duel against RaquelCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella won the duel against LuizCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne won the duel against AnaCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges thanked the presence of Ronnie VonCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana, Raquel, Luiz, Tiago and Eduardo went for eliminationCarlos Reinis/Band
The elimination test was done in roundsCarlos Reinis/Band
In the first round, they had to make a breaded mollet eggCarlos Reinis/Band
James was keeping an eye on the timeCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo was confident of his preparations.Carlos Reinis/Band
Raquel had difficulty with the eggCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
The judges tried the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band
Tiago won the race and went up to the mezzanine with EduardoCarlos Reinis/Band
In the second round, shakshuka or eggs in purgatoryCarlos Reinis/Band
Luiz was focusedCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana became destabilizedCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
Luiz won the second roundCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana and Raquel went to the elimination testCarlos Reinis/Band
They had to prepare a poached eggCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana was calmer in this roundCarlos Reinis/Band
Raquel was worried about cookingCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges tried the competitors’ dishesCarlos Reinis/Band
And Raquel was eliminated from MasterChefCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne broke protocol and came down from the mezzanine to hug her friendCarlos Reinis/Band