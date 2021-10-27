Raquel is eliminated from MasterChef and Ana Paula Padrão cries

Participants discover that they will have to pair food with teaCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges explained the rules of the evening tests

Eduardo was the first to choose the pair he would face

Ronnie Von participated in the show and gave matching tips

Raquel was concentrating on her plate

Isabella wanted to show a quality recipe

Ronnie Von walked by the bench checking the participants' work

Helena and Raquel exchanged cards during the race

James was focused on his duel

Ana Paula wanted to surprise the judges

Kelyn was determined to win the contest.

And for everything!

Kelyn won the duel against Eduardo

Helena won the duel against James

Hector won the duel against Raquel

Isabella won the duel against Luiz

Daphne won the duel against Ana

The judges thanked the presence of Ronnie Von

Ana, Raquel, Luiz, Tiago and Eduardo went for elimination

The elimination test was done in rounds

In the first round, they had to make a breaded mollet egg

James was keeping an eye on the time

Eduardo was confident of his preparations.

Raquel had difficulty with the egg

And for everything!

The judges tried the dishes presented

Tiago won the race and went up to the mezzanine with Eduardo

In the second round, shakshuka or eggs in purgatory

Luiz was focused

Ana became destabilized

And for everything!

Luiz won the second round

Ana and Raquel went to the elimination test

They had to prepare a poached egg

Ana was calmer in this round

Raquel was worried about cooking

The judges tried the competitors' dishes

And Raquel was eliminated from MasterChef