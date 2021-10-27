Record removes Fabíola Reipert and Reinaldo Gottino on suspicion of Covid-19 · TV News

Fabíola Reipert and Reinaldo Gottino were removed from the General Balance Sheet on suspicion of Covid-19. The station’s decision is a precaution, as Marcos Paulo Souza, who gives life to the character Cobra Judite, tested positive. The journalists had contact with the colleague, but tested negative for the disease. However, Record chose to replace them on Tuesday’s program (26).

To TV news, Fabíola and Gottino stated that they are doing well and that both tested negative. As soon as the journalist’s production confirmed a positive case in the team, the presenters of A Hora da Venenosa were taken to the station’s outpatient clinic for tests.

Initially, the team considered that it could go live with the negative result. However, Record’s security protocol calls for extra care, and presenters have been advised that they should maintain isolation until a second test.

There is no information on how many days Fabíola and Gottino will be left out of the Balance Sheet. Renato Lombardi, who is also part of the team, is on vacation, and has escaped the scare that hit his colleagues.

The information that the cast of A Hora da Venenosa was removed from Record was anticipated by columnist Flavio Ricco, of R7. Celso Zucatelli, Keila Jimenez and Diógenes Luca were called to take over the journalist this Tuesday.

To the journalist’s viewers, Zucatelli spoke quickly about Gottino’s absence from the General Balance Sheet. “He’s being tested for Covid-19. He’s been vaccinated and everything is fine. But he’s being tested today and everything is fine. He’ll be back soon,” he said live.

Sought out, Record’s press office confirmed the replacements in a hurry. “Reinaldo Gottino and Fabíola Reipert were removed as a precaution. Renato Lombardi is on vacation,” they said in a statement.

See Celso Zucatelli in the General Balance Sheet this Tuesday (26):

Gottino approves protocol

After being released from Record, Reinaldo Gottino used his social networks to talk about the removal. Earlier this Tuesday afternoon, the journalist posted a video on Instagram to explain his absence from the Balance Sheet.

“About our removal this Tuesday as a precaution and security measure: we had contact with Marcos Paulo, who plays Judite. He tested positive for Covid-19. We had contact with him and, as a precaution, we were removed. We just performed the test and it was negative — me and Fabíola Reipert,” she began.

“Lombardi had no contact with Marquinhos. He’s on vacation, has been traveling since Saturday and has been away from São Paulo. So, he can travel and did all the tests correctly,” he said.

The journalist stressed that it is necessary to respect security measures against Covid-19. “Record has a very important and interesting health protocol. So, let’s see exactly when we can get back to work safely so that everyone can work safely. It is very important that this protocol is respected and we are doing this”, he considered.

“It’s a shame, because we had prepared a really cool program to present today. But Zucatelli and Keila will be together with Diógenes Luca commanding our Balance Sheet. I’m fine, it was negative and I’m calm. We’re waiting for the ‘ ok’ to be able to come back”, concluded.

Check out Reinaldo Gottino’s post: