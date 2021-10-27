Red Bull admits he considered third-place Verstappen pit-stop in the US

Christian Horner revealed that Red Bull has considered a third stop for Verstappen (Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Max Verstappen won the US GP, disputed last Sunday (24), and opened 12 points of difference to Lewis Hamilton in the Formula 1 leaderboard. With a two-stop strategy, the Dutchman made a third longest stint in the than the seven-times champion, using his tire for seven more laps. At the end of the race, the wear of the hard compounds was visible, completely destroyed by the abrasive asphalt. Asked if the race had been under control all along, Red Bull boss Christian Horner was honest: no. And the team almost stopped Max again.

“Not. We were considering a third stop,” he revealed. “What we thought was: would that put us in a better position at the end of the race? You give up your position on the track, so we are left with the decision to stay in the same position and try to save the tires,” he said.

Max Verstappen finished the US GP with his tires completely worn out (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Verstappen stayed on the Austin track as Hamilton got closer and closer, closing the distance with each lap. However, when he reached the 2s, the Mercedes driver was having more and more difficulties to get closer, stuck in the turbulence, with Max driving without making mistakes and crossing the finish line with a 1s3 advantage over the seven-time champion.

“That meant letting Lewis get close quickly and then he got in the dirty air, obviously,” Horner said, before praising the Red Bull Dutchman and this year’s title contender. “Max managed incredibly well, there’s an awful lot of pressure in a race like this,” he concluded.

The next stage of the 2021 Formula 1 season takes place in two weeks with the Mexican GP, ​​at the racecourse Hermanos Rodríguez, on November 7th. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.