Registration in the Single Registry is not the only guarantee of Auxílio Brasil; know why

Release of Brazil Aid will occur through linking in the Single Registry. In the coming weeks the federal government will start the process of screening of policyholders of the new Bolsa Família. The project must be implemented between october and november, know the criteria to participate.

O Brazil Aid is getting closer to being implemented. O federal government has been working on its consolidation while the Ministry of Citizenship announces the concession criteria. So far, it is known that to be considered, it is mandatory to be linked to the Cadastro Único.

I’m not on CadÚnico, what to do?

The citizen who is not yet linked to government social platform must enter through a social assistance center. It’s needed be at least 16 years old and display the following documentation:

Birth certificate;

Wedding certificate;

CPF;

Identity Card – RG;

Work Card;

Voter Title;

Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RANI) – only if the person is an indigenous person.

Can everyone enroll in the Cadastro Único?

No. Because it is a screening platform for social projects, the link can only be made by:

Families with monthly income of up to half the minimum wage per person (R$550);

Families with a total monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$ 3,300);

Families with income greater than three minimum wages, provided that registration is linked to inclusion in social programs in the three spheres of government;

People who live alone – they constitute the so-called one-person families;

People who live on the streets — alone or with their families.

Criteria for joining Auxílio Brasil

One time connected to CadÚnico, the citizen does not have direct access to the program. He must also meet the following requirements to access the allowance:

Have a per capita family income of up to R$89; or

Have a per capita family income of up to R$ 178 (in the case of families that include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and/or adolescents up to 17 years of age);

Be registered in the CadÚnico;

Have updated data in CadÚnico for at least two years.

What’s more, inclusion will depend on screening done by municipality, according to the funds released by the government for each location.

Rules for staying at Auxílio Brasil

Finally, there are also the criteria for releasing the project’s internal allowances. They are applied by category, requiring the following compliance:

Children and teenagers of school age (between 6 and 15 years old) must have at least 85% presence in class;

Young people between 16 and 17 years old, the minimum attendance required is 75%;

Children under 7 years old must have their vaccinations up to date and must attend the health center to monitor and monitor their growth;

Pregnant women must attend prenatal consultations and participate in educational activities offered by the Ministry of Health on breastfeeding and healthy eating;

Health monitoring of women who are 14 to 44 years old.

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.