Reinaldo Gottino and Fabíola Reipert removed from the Balance Sheet

Journalists Reinaldo Gottino and Fabíola Reipert will stay away from the program Balanço Geral de São Paulo, on Record TV, starting this Tuesday (26). This is a security measure adopted by the broadcaster since Marcos Paulo Souza, handler of the snake Judite, tested positive for Covid-19.

The information is from columnist Flávio Ricco, from R7 portal, and has already been confirmed by Record. This afternoon (26), Reinaldo Gottino used his Instagram profile to confirm the departure and reassure viewers of the program.

“About our removal, it is a precaution. A security measure. Fabiola and I have already done the test and it was negative, even so Record has a health protocol that we need to comply with so that everyone works safely. I’m super well and calm”, guaranteed the presenter of the Balance Sheet.

The program’s commentator, Renato Lombardi, was not removed as he is traveling on vacation and had no contact with the presenters. Information that was also provided by Gottino on his social networks.

To replace Gottino and Reipert, Record TV cast Celso Zucatelli, Keila Jimenez and Diógenes Luca. They will be in front of the program until the broadcaster’s management authorizes the return of the fixed duo. This should happen in two weeks, the time stipulated by the Ministry of Health for isolation in case of contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19.