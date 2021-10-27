Reinier starts for the first time of the season, and Dortmund advances in the German Cup | german football

O Borussia Dortmund received Ingolstadt and won 2-0, on Tuesday, and advanced to the round of 16 of the German Cup. The Belgian Thorgan Hazard was the highlight of the match, scoring the two goals of victory. The game marked Reinier’s first time as a starter of the season..
The 19-year-old former Flemish attacking midfielder has been on loan from Real Madrid to the German team since the middle of last year. For the first time since arriving in Germany, he played the 90 minutes.
+ Dortmund is Bundesliga deputy leader: see table
Reinier in action during Borussia Dortmund vs. Ingolstadt, for the German Cup — Photo: Friedemann Vogel/EFE
Before, Reinier had started only once, in the last round of the Bundesliga last season., but was replaced in the second half. Reinier had a good performance and had two submissions in Dortmund’s victory. It was his seventh game in 2021/22, out of 15 for Borussia in the season so far.
Without Haaland, injured, the duo formed by Julian Brandt and Thorgan Hazard made the difference. With two assists from the German in the second stage, the Belgian, brother of the famous Real Madrid striker, scored both goals for Marco Rose’s team at Signal Iduna Park.
Defending champions Borussia Dortmund advance to the round of 16 and wait for the draw next Sunday to find out who their rivals will be. The club seeks its sixth German Cup title. Round of 16 games will be played in early January 2022.
Thorgan Hazard celebrates his goal for Borussia Dortmund against Ingolstad in the German Cup — Photo: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters