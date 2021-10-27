Renan decides to file for indictment of senator Heinze at the CPI for fake news

posted on 10/26/2021 12:51 PM / updated on 10/26/2021 12:53 PM



(credit: Pedro França/Agenzia Senate)

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) asked for the indictment of Senator Luiz Carlos Heinze (PP-RS) for disseminating false information and was attended by the rapporteur of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of covid-19, Renan Calheiros (MD- AL), with the confirmation of the congressman on the list, which reaches 81 names.

In his separate vote at the CPI, the senator from Rio Grande do Sul made another speech in defense of substances present in the covid kit, such as chloroquine, used in the so-called early treatment, advised against by authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

“Senator Heinze is respected in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. What he says affects people’s lives. This commission, books, science and the press showed huge numbers that these data that the senator repeats here are false, but unfortunately the voter of Heinze in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul will think it is true because the voter opens the internet and he sees Mr. Heinze repeating the same information every day”, reported Alessandro Vieira when asking for the indictment of the senator.

“This CPI had the courage to indict the president of the Republic (Jair Bolsonaro), it had the courage to indict the government leader (Ricardo Barros). You cannot turn a blind eye to the behavior of our colleague, the senator of the Republic, who repeatedly repeats the lie as a way of misinforming the citizen”, concluded Vieira.

Upon reading the final report, Renan Calheiros said he was going to “gift” Luiz Carlos Heinze with the 81st indictment request.

Heinze replied that the lie was made by the world’s highest health authority, the WHO, and accused it of disclosing “factoids”.

“Despite the warnings, Senator Heinze repeated here every day false studies were presented, thus denied by science and by the way he incited the crime at all times. I wanted to take advantage of this situation to give your Excellency a gift: “you will be the 81st indictee of this commission”, said Renan, who confirmed the promise after reading the 80 actors indicted by the CPI and added in writing the name of senator Heinze.

Heinze has already been warned about the topic in other situations. Senator Alessandro Vieira said that he even filed a representation against Luiz Carlos Heinze for the same matter at the Senate Ethics Council.