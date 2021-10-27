Renê’s 1st tattoo is for his son fighting degenerative disease – Behavior

Drawing on the father’s arm has the face of ‘Pedroka’, a 34-year-old son who lives with a rare disease

Tattoo on Renê’s arm pays homage to his 34-year-old son Pedro. (Photo: Personal Archive)

At 58, Renê Saueia Martinez got his first tattoo. On his right arm he now carries the image of his son, Pedro de Moraes Martinez, 34 years old. “This tattoo is to show that I’m not Renê anymore, I’m Pedroka’s father”, he expresses.

During most of the interview, Renê could not hold back his tears, also infecting the reporter with emotion. Pedro, whose story has already appeared here in Side B, is a journalist and lives with a rare disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Because of the disease, the body does not produce the protein needed for muscle function.

“It is a progressive disease that has progressed a lot lately. He has suffered a lot, with several applications of medication, but without success. So, he has been in a lot of pain and we are dealing with it”, explains the father.

The idea of ​​the tattoo as a tribute came purposefully in this delicate moment for the family. “I never imagined myself tattooed. I’ve always seen it as a very beautiful art form, but I never imagined that I would do it”, he comments.

Your Renê during the process of getting the tattoo in the studio. (Photo: Personal Archive)

The entire process took an afternoon. The artist was Fabio Monteiro, who is even the author of some of Pedro’s tattoos. “We took a photo, I made some adaptations in Corel, but Fabio finished it. It was perfect, even better than the photo”, he laughs.

As for the pain, Renê says it was bearable. “I didn’t really know what it was going to feel like. It bothered, but it didn’t hurt that much”, he details.

Renê was a father when he was 23 years old. At the time, more than three decades ago, there was not much literature on the situation, so the doctors’ prognosis was far from optimistic. “They told us: ‘You can have another child, because this one won’t last even five years.’ But we are very stubborn. My wife, Rosana, did research, searched, looked for ways”, he recalls.

He refers to ‘Pedroka’ as a miracle and speaks with pride of Pedro’s achievements, as a trained journalist working in the area. “He’s a guy who won and so do we. My wife wrote a book entitled Miracle em Pedaços, which is what we live for. Every day we are grateful for what we have, Pedro is our miracle”, he declares, moved.

Seu Renê, Pedro and Rosana in a photo with the whole family together. (Photo: Personal Archive)

The tattoo generated a commotion of likes, comments and calls, congratulating the father for the tribute. “I’m feeling relieved, happy and grateful for all the people who came forward. I’m very happy”, he emphasizes.

Renê is known in the city for his career as a soccer player for Operário, a physical education teacher and president of the Futsal Federation of Mato Grosso do Sul. But today, he says that the main thing is the title of Pedroka’s father.

“My wife was always referred to as ‘Rene’s wife’ or the boys as ‘Rene’s children. But today, I am no longer the player Renê, president of the federation. Today I am, proudly, Pedroka’s father”, he adds.

And after getting the first tattoo, he’s already thinking about the next one. “That’s what they say, that when we get a tattoo, it opens the way for the next one. I still have another son, Lucas ‘Cuca’. It’s dirty to get a tattoo saying you’re the father of one and not the other, isn’t it? But I haven’t decided what to do yet, let’s see”, he concludes.

