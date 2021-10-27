Report simulates war game with ‘few options’ for US to contain China in Taiwan – International

You U.S they have “few credible options” to confront Beijing if the Asian country decides to take over a group of islands administered by Taiwan in the South China Sea, which underscores the need for Washington and Taipei to provide some sort of deterrent “against limited Chinese aggression,” according to the results of a war game recently conducted by foreign policy experts in Washington and India. Asia-Pacific region.

The scenario was examined by the Center for a New American Security, a Washington-based think tank, and detailed in a report published Tuesday, 26. The scenario assumes that Chinese forces invade the Silver Islands, capturing 500 soldiers Taiwanese stationed there and establishing a military outpost.

This is a hypothetical dilemma for the Pentagon that “many observers of China consider it increasingly plausible” – and that “reinforces the need to regularly plan military exercises involving Taiwanese and American soldiers,” the report states.

The report comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Beijing, with the US opposing Chinese military expansion in the region, and China urging the Pentagon to sever ties with Taiwan. The impasse highlighted the challenge American military commanders would face in responding to an incursion into the islands without provoking a war.

the American president, Joe Biden, stated during a speech at a public event broadcast on CNN last week that the US has a “commitment” to defend Taiwan, prompting the White House to issue a statement clarifying that “the US defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act”.

Enacted in 1979, the legislation spells out an ambiguous policy in which the US says it would be the object of “great concern” if Taiwan’s future were determined by “factors other than peaceful means.” The law also promises to supply the island with defensive weapons and states that it will retain the competence to “resist any appeal to force or other forms of coercion” that would jeopardize Taiwan’s security.

China has for years been building bases on contested islands in the South China Sea and, more recently, has stepped up its military flights into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone – a move analysts say is aimed at exhausting the Taiwanese military, which were forced to fire fighters in response.

The split between China and Taiwan dates back decades. The Communists won a civil war in China in 1949, forcing their opponents to flee to Taiwan. Beijing has claimed the island as Chinese territory ever since.

Chris Dougherty, senior analyst at the Center for New American Security, said US officials had examined a simulation of what a full-scale Chinese invasion of Taiwan would look like. For this exercise, he and his colleagues wanted to examine a scenario of similar magnitude to the Russian invasion and annexation of Crimean Peninsula, at Ukraine, in 2014.

Dougherty, a former member of the elite US military force Army Rangers, served as the Pentagon’s strategic advisor for four years during the Obama and Trump administrations, and said capturing this region – also known as the Dongsha Islands – would allow China to test the reaction of the international community. China’s status as an economic power, he said, makes it difficult for the US to impose sanctions on Beijing openly.

“We can so much try to chase the chicken when we say, ‘We are willing to get into a risky dispute with you over Dongsha,’ which – honestly – I don’t think we are. Or we can adopt this policy similar to a pillow fight and hit them, but with insufficient force to stop them from doing what we don’t want them to do,” Dougherty said.

Alert

The war game found that the best option is to warn the Chinese in advance of the consequences they would face when occupying the islands, with the Japan playing a significant role, says the report.

“American and Taiwanese teams repeatedly inquired about Japan’s position, suggesting that without Japanese support, the American and Taiwanese negotiating position was weakened,” the report said. “In a potential conflict, the absence of unconditional Japanese support for Taiwan in this context would undermine efforts for a Chinese withdrawal and could set a precedent for future unrestrained Chinese aggression in other territorial disputes, including over Japanese territory, as in the case of the Senkaku Islands .”

Asked about last week’s Biden statements, the Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, stated: “No one wants to see the problems that cross the (Taiwan) strait actually come to the fore.”

“As we have done over several governments, we will continue to help Taiwan with the resources that the Taiwanese need to defend themselves, and then we will stay focused on that,” Austin said. / RUSSIAN GUILHERME TRANSLATION