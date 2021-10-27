Responsible for film guns with Alec Baldwin paid 278,300 reais in compensation for the family of a friend who died in an accident – Monet

+



Gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed (Photo: Reproduction / Facebook)

Young gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, one of the main characters in the incident involving the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins and the injuries of director Joel Souza after a live gun containing live ammunition was fired on the set of the feature film ‘Rust’, starring the star Alec Baldwin, has another controversial and tragic story in his past.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, gunsmith from the film Rust (Photo: Instagram)

She was related to the death of a close friend, and her insurance company disbursed US$ 50 thousand (about 278.3 thousand reais) to indemnify the boy’s family. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hannah’s friend Tyler Dyer was killed in an accident in August 2020, a case also involving her boyfriend, Aaron Butcher. The two boys were racing motorcycles, and Aaron was riding in Hannah’s borrowed vehicle.

Hannah Gutierrez, gunsmith from the film Rust (Photo: Instagram)

Tyler’s father revealed to the website the three young people were at a party before the accident and, according to Hannah’s testimony to the police, Tyler and Aaron had drunk four to five beers before they left riding the bikes. Aaron was on probation for driving under the influence of substances, and was only allowed to drive vehicles with a breathalyzer connected to the ignition, a device that Hannah’s motorcycle didn’t have.

Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins; and actor Alec Baldwin (Photo: Instagram/Reproduction)

According to the officers, Tyler was going too fast when he took a turn and slammed his bike into a wall. To avoid his friend, Aaron ended up destroying Hannah’s motorcycle. Tyler did not resist the wounds and died, while Aaron was arrested again for the same charges for which he was serving time, now aggravated by the recidivism. Hannah, for her involvement with the vehicle loan, called her insurance company, which paid Dyer’s parents $50,000 in exchange for an agreement not to sue her in the future.

