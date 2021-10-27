Returnal receives update 2.0 today with Suspend Cycle and Photo Mode function

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Hey guys! Over the past few months, we’ve been very happy to see you play Returnal and get to know your experiences in the game, hear your great stories of how you players are overcoming the great challenges of Atropos; it was a beautiful reception and we are very happy and fascinated to see you having so much fun with the game. Here at Housemarque, we’re listening to your feedback as well, and it’s with great joy that we announce our 2.0 update, which arrives today.

Suspend Cycle

One of the main new features of this update is the Suspend Cycle function, which allows you to stop your cycle to continue later, allowing you to exit the game, turn off your console without losing your progress in that session. The game structure remains the same, so this feature is not a traditional “Save Game” option: when suspending the loop, Returnal simply creates a single suspension point, as soon as you return to play, the point is deleted and cannot be used again. Your game will start right where you left off and if you want to suspend the cycle again, your progress will be saved at a new point and so on. But, there are some limitations, for example, players won’t be able to create a suspension point during Boss battles, cinematics, first-person sequences or during intense battle scenarios, as we realize that certain moments in Returnal only bring great experience if played without interruption to preserve the flow and challenge we had in mind.

With this approach, we can continue to maintain the roguelike spirit and commitment to “high risk”, while still providing some quality of life facilities to players who are living Returnal with such intensity. So the next time you spend a lot of time in Atropos and your life in the real world calls you, you can simply Suspend Cycle and come back when you’re calmer.

Photo Mode

Along with the Suspend function, we’ve also been working on the function that was much requested by the community and will arrive in this update. The Photo Mode. Selene’s journey in Atropos is full of memorable moments worth recording; whether walking on the razor of a knife through a hellish shower of bullets, or a moment of serenity and rest to enjoy the mysterious atmosphere and dark beauty of Atropos, our Photo Mode will allow you to immortalize these moments in all their glory .

At any point in the game (except in some limited circumstances like our first person sequel), you can pause the game and enter Photo Mode, which will put you in control of the camera. From there, you can use the Analog Control and Adaptive Triggers to move the camera around and choose the perfect angle for your shot.

Once you’ve chosen the perfect composition, you can explore some optional settings, such as distance focus, aperture, saturation, or contrast. You can also use different light sources to highlight the scene and choose one of our many filters, effects, frames, color options and more to help bring out all your talent in your photos.

When you’re happy with the result, just click the Create button on your DualSense wireless controller to take the picture. Using the PS5 console’s social function, you can also share and celebrate your great joy in Returnal moments with your social network. We hope you have fun with Photo Mode and look forward to seeing your creations!