Ribeirão Preto gas station is sealed for having adulterated fuel

The ANP (National Petroleum Agency) once again closed a gas station in Villa Tibério, west of Ribeirão Preto, after finding irregularities in the products sold. The station is located at the intersection of Santos Dumont and Augusto Severo streets, in Vila Tibério – right behind the bus station.

According to the specialist in regulation at the ANP, Miguel Camacho, the tests showed that gasoline and ethanol were outside the specifications provided for by law.

The agency informed that the establishment had already been sealed after inspection on Monday (25), but that it went back into operation on Tuesday.

“Today, we reinhibited the service station for selling fuel out of specification and, in addition, it is a repeat offender for breaking the seals. One of the gasolines had 65% anhydrous ethanol in the mixture and the other with 31%, while what is established in the current legislation is of 27%. Ethanol was also out, with 88.27 degrees INPM, when the established minimum is 92.5”, he stated, in an interview to CBN Ribeirão.

In addition to the ANP, teams from Ipem-SP (Institute of Weights and Measures of the State of São Paulo) and the Civil Police also participated in the blitz.

The regional delegate of Ipem in Ribeirão, Luiz Eduardo Galdeano, stated that adulterated seals were once again found on the bombs. The post had already been fined earlier this year for the same infraction.

“All the seals that allowed access to the regulation device and the electronic boards were tampered with. The pumps are changing, they are deregulated, but none of them caused harm to the consumer in the quantitative part,” he explained.

Also according to Galdeano, the post will suffer ten fines and the owner will have ten days to present a defense to Ipem. “The fine can range from a warning to R$1.5 million. If there is a recurrence, the value doubles,” he said.

The owner of the gas stations did not want to give an interview and informed that he will take a legal stand. (With CBN Ribeirão)

