Rigoni advances in recovery and participates in part of the training with the cast of São Paulo | São Paulo

Striker Emiliano Rigoni had a small improvement in his recovery from a thigh injury. This Wednesday, the Argentine participated in part of the São Paulo training session with the rest of the squad. He, however, is still in doubt for Sunday’s game, against Internacional, in Morumbi.

Another Argentine striker who was also recently embezzled because of a muscle injury, Jonathan Calleri carried out specific activities this Wednesday morning, separated from the rest of the group. The coaching staff is hopeful of having him in the weekend’s duel.

Calleri was injured against Corinthians, on the 18th, while Rigoni has been undergoing treatment since the 11th.

Coach Rogério Ceni expects to have the Argentines on Sunday, in a duel for the 29th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The coach says he can escalate the tricolor attack with the trio Luciano-Rigoni-Calleri.

It is precisely in attack that the team has had more problems. So far, São Paulo has scored only 22 goals – only Sport has a worse score. The team is in 13th place, with 34 points, and is even closer to the relegation zone than to the G-6.

In the last three rounds, since Ceni took over, São Paulo drew with Ceará, beat Corinthians and lost to Red Bull Bragantino.

