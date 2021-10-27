Rigoni and Calleri do separate activity in 1st SPFC training after defeat – 10/26/2021

São Paulo returned to training today (26) after losing to Red Bull Bragantino, by 1-0, last Sunday (24). Still recovering, strikers Rigoni and Calleri did specific jobs on the pitch, separated from the rest of the squad. They are still in doubt for the duel against Internacional, next Sunday (31), in Morumbi.

Rigoni has not been on the field since the match against Cuiabá, on October 12, when he left the field with a small muscle strain in his left thigh. He was not available in any of the games commanded by Rogério Ceni, who replaced former coach Hernán Crespo.

Jonathan Calleri, on the other hand, was injured in the derby against Corinthians, in which he scored the winning goal by 1-0. The player left the field with pain in his thigh, but tests carried out later ruled out the possibility of a serious injury. He is still recovering from an edema that remained in the region.

While the two trained separately, the São Paulo group was divided into two in today’s training. Those who played for more than 45 minutes against Red Bull Bragantino did a shorter activity with the ball. The other athletes participated in a training game with the under-20 players.

São Paulo has four more training sessions scheduled before the match against Inter, at Morumbi. The duel is scheduled for 18:15 (GMT).