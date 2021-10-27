Rio makes use of masks more flexible and releases nightclubs, but depends on alignment with the state | Rio de Janeiro

The flexibilization of masks, however, only took effect after Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) sanction and publish the bill in the Official Gazette, approved on Tuesday (26) in the Legislative Assembly, which authorizes the Rio de Janeiro government and city halls to overturn the mandatory mask against Covid.

The deadline for the sanction is 15 days, but the forecast is that the governor will sanction until Thursday (28).

1 of 1 Decree of Paes releases masks in the streets — Photo: Reproduction Decree of Paes releases masks in the streets — Photo: Reproduction

masks are no longer mandatory in open areas

in open areas nightclubs, concert halls & a dance floor can run at 50% capacity

can run at 50% capacity are released sports competitions in gyms and stadiums, but the public must present a vaccine passport or a PCR test done at least 48 hours before the event

in gyms and stadiums, but the public must present a vaccine passport or a PCR test done at least 48 hours before the event when 75% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule, masks will be mandatory in public transport and in health facilities.

See the full decree at the end of this article.

In a live on Wednesday, Paes highlighted that the new decree is not a ban on the use of the accessory.

“He [o decreto] frees the use of masks in public space. Does not force anyone not to use. Who likes and wants to wear a mask, there is no prohibition. Keeps use of mask in closed spaces. If there is a lot of crowding, you have to wear a mask”, explained the mayor.

“If we feel a little worse, we go back to the rules”, he stressed.

Daniel Soranz, Secretary of Health of Rio, presented data to corroborate the flexibility.

“We are in the ninth week with a reduction in the number of cases. We have 2% of occupied beds only. There is a reduction in the number of cases and a very low transmission rate, replication of the disease, the smallest since the beginning of the pandemic. This gives us confidence to take action”, he detailed.

Project approved at Alerj

The law that makes the use of masks in the state more flexible needs to be sanctioned by Governor Cláudio Castro and regulated by the State Health Department.

The basic text approved in a symbolic vote on Tuesday at Alerj is by the president of the House, state deputy André Ceciliano (PT), and changes a law from June last year that defined the mandatory use of masks during the pandemic. At the time, the penalties for violating the rule were also established.

By the wording approved on Tuesday, the flexibility of the use of masks in RJ will have to be gradual in places determined by resolution of the State Department of Health (SES), and observing the following parameters:

Social distancing;

Open and closed environment;

Percentage of population vaccination;

Conducting test events;

Other relevant scientific criteria

The new rule also establishes that in places where the SES “determines the permanence of the mandatory use of mask”, the penalties provided for in the June text remain valid.

RIO DECREE No. 49692 OF OCTOBER 26, 2021

Provides for exceptional life protection measures aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and other measures.

THE MAYOR OF THE CITY OF RIO DE JANEIRO, in the use of the powers conferred on him by the legislation in force; and

CONSIDERING the analyzes of the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in the Municipality, carried out by the Emergency Operations Center – COE COVID-19 RIO;

CONSIDERING the Minutes of the 12th Meeting of the Special Committee to Combat Covid-19 – CEEC City Hall of Rio de Janeiro held on August 9, 2021, which had as its agenda, among other matters, the planning of the gradual reduction process, in stages , of the restrictive measures;

Art. 1 This Decree provides, in exceptional character, on emergency measures of a restrictive nature to the functioning of economic activities.

Art. 2 The use of masks indoors and on public transport is maintained.

Single paragraph. From the moment that the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro reaches the rate of 75% of the population with two doses of vaccine or a single dose, the mandatory use of masks will be maintained only for public transport and sensitive hospital areas.

Art. 3 It is authorized:

I – the functioning of nightclubs, discotheques, dance floors and dance halls that can operate with up to 50% capacity.

II – the holding of parties that require transitory authorization, in public and private areas with up to 50% of the capacity, admitting the hypothesis provided for in art. 4 of this Decree.

III – events in open places, with a maximum capacity of 1,000 people with maintenance of the use of masks, prior authorization from the Municipal Institute of Sanitary Surveillance, Zoonoses Surveillance and Agricultural Inspection, of the Municipal Health Department – S/IVISA-RIO is not required.

IV – sports competitions with the presence of the public in stadiums and gymnasiums, with a complete vaccination schedule or antigen or PCR test in the last 48 hours.

§ 1 The complete vaccination schedule is considered to be people over 60 years old, 14 days after the booster dose, and people 15 to 59 years old, 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine.

§ 2 In the cases provided for in this article, the organizer may choose to carry out a test event, pursuant to art. 4 of this Decree.

Art. 4 The responsible for the organization of events in general, congresses, fairs, sports competitions, concerts and parties with the presence of the public are entitled to request, with the Municipal Institute of Sanitary Surveillance, Zoonoses Surveillance and Agricultural Inspection, of the Municipal Secretariat of Health – S/IVISA-RIO, approval of a Test Event, as provided for in Decree Rio No. 49,336, of August 26, 2021.

Single paragraph. Test-Events may be held, preferably, in open environments.

Art. 5 The inspection of compliance with the provisions of this Decree will be in charge of:

I – the Municipal Public Order Secretariat – SEOP, through its operational units and delegated bodies;

II – of the Municipal Guard of Rio de Janeiro – GM-RIO;

Single paragraph. The SEOP will be responsible for planning and coordinating inspection operations, as well as consolidating the results achieved and integrating the bodies involved. Art. 6 In order to stop non-compliance with the rules provided for in this Decree, the bodies mentioned in art. 5 and its agents may, under the terms of the relevant legislation, retain or seize goods, products, goods, fixed and mobile equipment, musical instruments and motor and towable vehicles, without prejudice to the imposition of a fine and prohibition of the place or establishment.

§ 1 In the case of vehicles held or impounded, the competent unit of SEOP will arrange for removal for storage, after the corresponding document has been drawn up by the competent authority.

§ 2 In other cases, the Urban Control Coordination will provide the security in deposit, including when it is a retention practiced by a GM-RIO agent or seizure carried out by the S/IVISA-RIO tax authority.

§ 3 Failure to comply with the provisions of this Decree may lead to the configuration of a crime provided for in art. 268 of the Brazilian Penal Code, without prejudice to other applicable sanctions.

§ 4 The fines applicable to individuals arising from non-compliance with this Decree are fixed at R$ 562.42 (five hundred and sixty-two reais and forty-two cents), pursuant to art. 34, item I, of Decree Rio No. 45.585, of December 27, 2018.

§ 5 During the period of validity of this Decree, competence is delegated to inspectors of economic activities to, exceptionally, perform material acts in aid of the tax authorities of S/IVISA-RIO, in the classification of infractions related to the measures now instituted and in the application of penalties corresponding, as provided, respectively, in arts. 36 and 42, of Complementary Law No. 197, of December 27, 2018.

§ 6 Considering as aggravating the peculiarities and consequences of the specific case, evaluated based on the matter of fact and due to the damage caused or that may be caused as a result of the imminent risk of contagion by COVID-19, the President of S/IVISA may -RIO determines by letter to the tax authorities of the agency, the classification of sanitary infractions related to Life Protection Measures as very serious, pursuant to art. 34, of Decree Rio No. 45.585, of December 27, 2018 and art. 42, of Complementary Law No. 197, of December 27, 2018.

§ 7 The tax authorities of S/IVISA-RIO and inspectors of economic activities, as well as municipal guards and urban control inspection agents may determine the immediate precautionary ban on establishments and activities in cases of non-compliance with the provisions of this Decree, which may be extended for up to fifteen days, without prejudice to the imposition of fines and the proposal to revoke a license or authorization to operate.

§ 8 Failure to comply with the precautionary interdiction will result in the cancellation of the business license.

§ 9 The infractions referred to in this Decree will result in the application of a penalty, even if verified by means other than the presence of inspection agents.

§ 10. By measure of sanitary control, the highest authorities of the sanitary surveillance or public order bodies may determine immediate precautionary interdictions for economic activity and per place or perimeter.

§ 11. State public security agents may terminate the activities of the establishments provided for in this Decree, without the need for the presence of a municipal public agent, providing the SEOP with due notification of the occurrence.

Art. 7 The bodies mentioned in art. 5th may issue additional acts to the provisions of this Decree.

Art. 8 This Decree comes into force on the date of its publication, revoking the Rio Decree No. 49.411, of September 16, 2021.