Rio releases games with full occupation, and Galo may have more fans at Maracanã – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/RJ Department of Culture Maracanã may receive around 70,000 fans in the duel between Flamengo and Atlético

The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro authorized the total occupation of the public in the city’s stadiums. Previously, only 50% of capacity was allowed. The decision is valid from this Wednesday (27) and should have an impact on the game between Flamengo and Atlético, next Saturday (30), for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. In other words, Maracanã should be authorized to receive around 70 thousand fans.

With this, Atlético, which wants to count on its fans in the duel, may have around 7,000 entries (corresponding to 10% of the capacity of Maracanã). Even with the authorization of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) for games with visiting fans, the presence of athletes in the stands in Rio is not defined.

Atlético asked Flamengo for entries last Monday (25). The red-black, however, still did not respond. The Rio de Janeiro club is focused on the back duel against Athletico-PR this Wednesday (27), for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, to later define the issue of tickets for the game against Galo.

The confrontation is seen as a kind of early final of the Brazilian Championship. Atlético is the isolated leader, with 59 points and 27 games played, while Flamengo is fourth, with 46 points and 25 games. Palmeiras is second, with 49 points and 28 matches.

In case of victory, Rooster will be able to open 16 points ahead of the red-black team. However, a defeat can keep Flamengo’s hopes alive, as the distance would be reduced to 10 points, and could reach 4 if they win both matches unless they have it.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel