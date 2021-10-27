Rising Selic: what is the impact of the interest rate on the economy? | Economy

The Brazilian economy will lose an important engine to help its growth. With the escalation of inflation and the signal from the Central Bank that more intense increases in the basic interest rate (Selic) should occur, monetary policy will no longer play a role in stimulating economic activity.

In the scenario of economists, one of the explanations for the reduction in the rate of expansion of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from this to next year comes precisely from the increase in the Selic rate.

In the Focus report, from the Central Bank, which collects the analysts’ estimates weekly, the economists consulted estimate that the basic interest rate should end this year at 7.5%, above the current 6.25%, and will reach 8, 75% at the end of 2022. The projections for the GDP are at 4.97% and 1.4%, respectively. So this is a good year-to-year slowdown.

“The increase in interest rates will have a gradual effect on economic activity, especially in the credit market,” explains Cristiano Oliveira, chief economist at Fibra bank.

Low interest contributes to a cheaper credit, favoring, for example, the taking of resources for business investment and for household consumption.

When inflation increases, as is the current scenario, the BC uses monetary policy – ​​raises the Selic – to raise the cost of credit and, thus, ‘cool down’ the economy and, consequently, control the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – in the 12-month period up to September, the increase is 10.25%.

Monetary policy stops contributing to economic activity when the country reaches the so-called neutral interest rate – one that neither stimulates nor contracts the economy. This number varies between analysts’ calculations, but there is a consensus that this rate is close to the 6.5% level.

“In our account, if the Central Bank raises the interest rate to 6.5%, it will go to what we consider to be a neutral rate. And what does that mean? Monetary policy will neither stimulate nor contract activity” , explains Alessandra Ribeiro, economist and partner at Tendências consultancy.

At the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), the Selic rose from 5.25% to 6.25%, and the BC indicated that this cycle of rising interest rates could be greater.

The central bank’s harshest tone already has to do with next year’s inflation. The concern is that expectations for 2022 are uneven – the forecast for the IPCA is 4.4%, according to Focus. For 2021, inflation should easily exceed the government’s target ceiling. The IPCA, according to Focus projection, should end this year at 8.96% – the ceiling is 5.25%..

Selic went to record low

With the sudden economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic last year, central banks around the world have reduced interest rates in an attempt to bring additional breath to the economy.

In Brazil, the Selic was at just 2% a year between August 2020 and March 2021, the lowest level in history.

But, throughout this year, inflation surprised and began to show itself more resilient than initially expected, which forced the BC to resume raising interest rates.

There were several factors that contributed to the rise in inflation:

THE global economy recovered faster than expected , which contributed to the rise in commodity prices;

, which contributed to the rise in commodity prices; the pandemic disorganized the global production and logistics chain , and inputs and intermediate goods for industry also increased in price;

, and inputs and intermediate goods for industry also increased in price; In Brazil, in addition to low interest rates, the uncertainty with the direction of public accounts and the institutional crisis put pressure on the exchange rate, contributing to higher inflation.

In 2022, some risks in the scenario may force the BC to be even tougher with monetary policy.

The main one has to do with the behavior of the Federal Reserve (Fed). If the US central bank raises interest rates to also control inflation there, there may be an outflow of resources from Brazil to the US economy, which would cause a new exchange rate devaluation, with impacts on inflation, forcing the BC to raise interest rates even further.

Today, the expectation is that the Fed will only raise interest rates in 2023.

“If we wake up in 2023 and this scenario has materialized, there will be no major tribulations,” says Marcelo Fonseca, chief economist at Opportunity Total. “But there is market anxiety because, when we look at the scenario of activity and inflation for the United States, the rich are clearly up. It is quite possible that the US economy will go through a process of overheating”

A second risk comes from next year’s presidential election. Investors will look, above all, at what will be the candidates’ proposals for the country’s fiscal area as of 2023.

“Maybe the Fed will have to be faster in the process of adjusting monetary policy. So, this would end up causing a change in asset prices. And the effects for Brazil could be stronger because we will be in a very tense period, which is the period pre-election,” says Alessandra.