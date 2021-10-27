Rodolfo Rodrigues: Vasco and Cruzeiro expect Grêmio and Santos in Serie B 2022 – 10/27/2021

With the results of the 28th round of the Brasileirão Serie A and also the games of the 31st round of Serie B, the situation of some of the biggest clubs in the country has become very complicated. Cruzeiro and Vasco should spend another year at Segundona and should have the company of Grêmio and Santos.

Cruzeiro, demoted in 2019 and deep in debt, had a bad campaign in Secondna in 2020 (11th place) and managed to be even worse in 2021. It is in 12th place with only 39 points, 13 behind Goiás, 4th place with 52 spots. With 7 rounds left in Serie B, Fox would need to win all his games (21 points) and still root for a crazy combination, with defeats for the teams at the top of the table. In other words, unlikely for someone who won only 8 games in the competition and was not even among the top 10 in a round of Serie B in 2020 and 2021.

With a bad scenario, Cruzeiro will suffer its third year in Serie B, being the first of the considered big 12 and stay 3 years out of the 1st division — the first was Fluminense, relegated in Serie in 1998 and champion of Serie C in 1999 , but who rose on the mat in the Copa João Havelange in 2000.

Vasco, who was tied with Náutico away from home, when they won 2 x 0, now has 47 points and occupies the 6th place, 5 points behind Goiás (the 4th with 52) and 3 less than the CRB (the 5th with 50 points). Coach Fernando Diniz’s team, who reacted in the last rounds under his command, still has a derby against Botafogo, who are fighting for the title, playing away against Guarani (who are still seeking access).

According to the Infobola website, Vasco has only a 15% chance of accessing Series A, against 69% for Goiás and 34% for CRB. Downgraded in 2008, 2013, 2015 and 2020, Vasco is on the way to being in the B Series for another year and without access for the first time. When a great one was relegated, the least expected of him in the Second Division was the title. Today, access has become something quite complicated.

In Serie A, Grêmio and Santos are at serious risk of falling. The Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul, which fell in 1991 and 2004, has been making its worst campaign since the championship was played by 20 clubs, in 2006, with 26 games played. Grêmio has only 26 points today, against 41 last year, with 26 games.

In this current Brasileirão, Grêmio was only 3 of the 28 rounds outside the relegation zone. Okay, he had two games less, but his campaign (33.3% success) is terrible. To give you an idea, with Renato Gaúcho, since 2016, Grêmio was only 6 rounds in the relegation zone in almost 170 rounds played in 5 editions.

Through the Infobola website, Grêmio currently has a 58% chance of being relegated, against 99% of Chapecoense, 70% of Sport, 62% of Juventude, 45% of Santos and 20% of Ceará. The Chance de Gol website, on the other hand, gives a 55.8% probability of the Tricolor’s downfall for Serie B 2022.

In the next games, Grêmio has a very complicated table. Pega Palmeiras (2nd place, at home), Atlético-MG (leader, away), rival Inter (6th place, at Beira-Rio), Fluminense (8th, at home), América-MG (10th, away), Bragantino (5th, at home), Chapecoense (20th, away), São Paulo (13th, home), Bahia (15th, away), Corinthians (7th, at home), Atlético-MG (1st, home, in the last round), in addition to Flamengo, the 4th, at home, in a game yet without a date. In 12 games, it only takes 3 teams below the top 10, being Bahia, direct rival, in Salvador.

Santos, who won only 1 of their last 13 games (exactly Grêmio), has a very worrying table in their 11 remaining games. This Wednesday (27th), he takes Fluminense (7th, at Vila Belmiro). Then there is Athletico-PR (away), Palmeiras and Bragantino (at home), Atlético-GO (away), Chapecoense (home), Corinthians (away), Fortaleza (home), Inter and Flamengo (away) and Cuiabá (in House).

With 29 points, Peixe needs at least 15 more to reach 44 points, which, on average, has rid the Serie B teams. , in 27 rounds, won only 6 matches. Apart from Chapecoense and Cuiabá, at home, it is difficult to see three other teams to be beaten by Peixe in the list of their next commitments. So the first fall of the Fish is getting closer and closer.

