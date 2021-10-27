Rogério Ceni could repeat Flamengo’s list of reinforcements in São Paulo

Credit: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

Coach Rogério Ceni was announced as the new São Paulo commander less than a month ago and seems to already have a list of reinforcements thinking about 2022. Among the names speculated are Willian Arão and Diego Ribas, who worked with the former goalkeeper at Flamengo . According to journalist Jorge Nicola, goalkeeper Felipe Alves, from Fortaleza, may also be one of the names asked to the Tricolor board for next season.

Coincidence or not, Felipe Alves had already been nominated by Rogério Ceni for Flamengo, but the directors of Rubro-Negro rejected the negotiation with the Fortaleza player, who worked with the coach at the club from Ceará. In fact, the controversial audio of Roberto Drummond, a former market analyst at the Center for Intelligence and Market (CIM) of the Rio de Janeiro club, criticizing the coach’s list of reinforcements, ended up contributing to his resignation.

In the leaked audio, Drummond talked about Ceni’s requests for backup. “He just comes to us and says: “I want a Fortaleza player”. We turn around and say there’s a better one. He’s already asked for five, if I’m not mistaken. Even today one he pushes the envelope. He comes up all the time to bring up the subject of this shit player of his. “Oh, did you see? One he asked for is already in Ceará, another in Cuiabá. Fuck, man, there’s no way to work with the guy. He is very bad. Then we come to him with three, four good names, Europeans, the guys coming for free, on loan, then he says: “I don’t know”. Nor does he try to understand, to know who he is. Sincerely”, day an excerpt.

The names of the players requested were never officially revealed, but by the ‘clues’ left by the former analyst, it was possible to ‘discover’ some of these athletes. The fact is: now in São Paulo, Rogério Ceni and can go back to trying to hire these athletes that he didn’t get at Flamengo.

Check out the players requested by Ceni at Flamengo and who can be part of the list of reinforcements for São Paulo:

Rafinha (right back)

When he left Olympiacos, from Greece, Rafinha even opened negotiations to return to Flamengo, even at the request of Rogério Ceni, who would like to work with the player. With no agreement with the Rubro-Negra board, the lateral ended up closing with Grêmio.

It is worth remembering that, recently, even before Ceni’s return to São Paulo, Rafinha’s name started to be speculated as Tricolor’s reinforcement for 2022 – the full-back has a contract with Grêmio until December and should not renew.

+ Rafinha do Grêmio in São Paulo? See the chances of the negotiation happening

Felipe Alves (goalkeeper)

São Paulo are looking for a goalkeeper for 2022 and, despite rumors involving Walter, from Cuiabá, and Iván, from Ponte Preta, Felipe Alves, who worked with Ceni at Fortaleza, may arrive. The 33-year-old player has the characteristic of playing the ball with his feet and was part of the coach’s list of reinforcements during Flamengo’s time, but the directors vetoed the hiring.

Thiago Mendes (steering wheel)

The name of Thiago Mendes gained momentum in the first half, with the departure of Gerson to Olympique de Marseille. Rogério Ceni played and coached the defensive midfielder in São Paulo and approved the name as a Rubro-Negro reinforcement. After a long period of negotiation, the talks ended without a hitch.

Fortaleza’s pack: Paulão and Juan Quintero (backs), Gabriel Dias (right back), David and Romarinho (strikers):

Both defenders were holders of Ceni at Fortaleza and had their names speculated at Flamengo for this season, but just as in the case of Felipe Alves, the board of the Rio club would have vetoed the athletes’ arrivals. It is noteworthy that, amidst the rumors, according to the newspaper O Dia, Rubro-Negro hired Bruno Vianna without the then-coach’s consent.

Others whose names were speculated were Gabriel Dias, Romarinho and David – according to the website footballceantese.net, the three players were also on Ceni’s wish list to Flamengo’s board, but again the rubro-negro directors vetoed the names suggested by the coach .

Rogério Ceni wants two Flamengo players:

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, Rogério Ceni has already asked the directors of São Paulo to hire two Flamengo players for the 2022 season: defensive midfielder Willian Arão and midfielder Diego Ribas – the negotiations, however, are seen as complicated .

Arão is the absolute holder of Flamengo and has a contract until the end of 2023 – in addition, Rubro-Negro recently refused an offer of four million dollars from the UAE for the player, and contacted the newspaper ‘O Dia’, a manager stated that they did not negotiate the athlete or with PSG.

In the case of Diego Ribas, the shirt 10 has a contract until the end of December, but there is already an agreement to expand the link for another year – only the signing of the new contract remains.

Read too:

Diego Ribas at São Paulo? Flamengo player would have been nominated by Rogério Ceni

Can Gerson return to Flamengo? See the situation of the steering wheel at the Olympique de Marseille

Atletico-MG can give two players to São Paulo for Tchê Tchê? See the chances of the negotiation

Willian Arão in São Paulo? Flamengo’s director says the club doesn’t negotiate a defensive midfielder or with PSG

Rogério Ceni may indicate ‘pupil’ from Fortaleza to São Paulo; Player was also requested in the times of Flamengo

Flamengo’s tormentor, John Kennedy recently renewed with Fluminense and has an astronomical rescission fine à la Vinicius Junior

Follow Fans on Facebook to follow the best news from football, games and other sports