Russia sets new record for daily deaths by Covid-19

Russia once again broke the national record of daily deaths caused by the new coronavirus pandemic by registering 1,106 deaths in a 24-hour period, the country’s health authorities reported on Tuesday (26).







Woman wearing protective mask during a tour of Moscow. Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The country repeatedly set new records for Covid-19 deaths throughout October, bringing the total number of deaths to 232,775.

In total, Russia had 36,446 cases of the new coronavirus detected in 85 regions of the country. The capital Moscow, epicenter of the disease outbreak, will enter the so-called “non-working” period next Thursday (28), with all establishments and services suspended, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

The rise in numbers has been caused by a combination of three factors: the lack of stricter sanitary rules, the absence of greater monitoring of outbreaks and the stagnation of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Russia was one of the first countries to develop an immunizing agent against the disease, Sputnik V, approved in May, but was unable to convince a large part of its population to take it.

In a desperate attempt to contain the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus on Russian soil, the local government has decreed a seven-day holiday. Vladimir Putin, president of the country, informed that this measure will be valid from October 30th to November 7th. .