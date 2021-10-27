Russian space agency director praises SpaceX’s Crew Dragon safety

On Monday (25), during the 72nd International Astronautics Congress, held in Dubai, the director general of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, revealed that he now feels safe to send his cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) via Crew Dragon, SpaceX’s spacecraft, as the spacecraft has already made clear its efficiency and safety in manned space missions.

The goal is to combine NASA astronauts and Roscosmos cosmonauts in shared launches, either via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft or the Crew Dragon. Until then, Rogozin and other members of the Russian agency claimed they needed more evidence regarding the safety of Elon Musk’s ship. “SpaceX has already acquired enough experience to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon,” added the general director at a press conference.

From left to right: Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, followed by his interpreter and Pam Melroy, NASA Deputy Administrator (Image: Reproduction/SpaceNews/Jeff Foust)

Rogozin’s statement is a considerable change of tone after a series of tensions on his part with NASA — and with Elon Musk himself. SpaceX has performed four successful manned missions, including the civilian Inspiration4 mission.

The first launch with the Russian Soyuz spacecraft took place in 1967 and, although the vehicle has gone through improvements and technology updates that guarantee its operation, it is still very similar to old systems — and in this, SpaceX stands out quite with its modernity. The next chance Roscosmos will have to send a cosmonaut to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon will be through the Crew-5 mission, planned for the second half of 2022.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the ISS (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

Last year, NASA paid Roscosmos $90 million to secure a seat at Soyuz; however, the Russian agency has not made it clear how much it will pay SpaceX or the US agency to bring its cosmonauts. Perhaps Russia just wants to guarantee the presence of cosmonauts on the ISS until the orbital lab’s imminent end, or just acknowledge the success of the Crew Dragon spacecraft’s performance and put “warm cloths” on any discomfort of the past.

The next release with Crew Dragon is scheduled for October 31st. Called Crew-3, the mission will take four crew on for a few months’ stay on the ISS.

