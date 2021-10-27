‘Rust’ crew used guns in play before the director’s death

Team members from the film “Rust” played with guns loaded with live ammunition hours before actor Alec Baldwin killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins on set with an accidental gunshot.

The information is from the CEO of The Wrap portal, Sharon Waxman, who received it from an unnamed source. The report was made public during Sharon’s interview with journalist Don Lemon, on American CNN, this Monday.

According to Sharon Waxman, the game was firing shots at beer cans. According to her, this is a common joke on set, when there is free time between recordings.

Also according to the CEO of The Wrap portal, it was one of the weapons used in the game that was later handed over to Alec Baldwin. The actor fired the gun and ended up killing the director of photography. According to him, in his voluntary statement to the police, the weapon had been given to him with the information that it was cold, that is, without ammunition.

The production of ‘Rust’ was questioned about the ‘joke’ but did not confirm the practice and reissued a statement they had previously shared with the press about the events on set that culminated in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

“The safety of our cast and crew is a top priority for Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company. Although we have not been made aware of any official safety complaints regarding weapons or on-set adornment, we will conduct an internal review of our procedures while production is at a standstill. We will continue to cooperate with Santa Fe authorities in the investigation and provide mental health services to the cast and crew during this tragic time.”