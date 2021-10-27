‘Rust’ gunsmith had its head requested by Nicolas Cage in his first film – Monet

+



Actor Nicolas Cage and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

Investigations into the accident that resulted in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on set in Western ‘Rust’ have brought to light past controversies surrounding the production’s gunsmith. Now 24 years old, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the professional responsible for managing the weapons used in the film by filmmaker Joel Souza. It would be up to her to have warned actor Alec Baldwin, author of the shot that killed Hutchins, that the gun he used was loaded.

The Wrap website reports that Hannah Gutierrez-Reed had already been involved in a controversy with actor Nicolas Cage on the filming set of ‘The Old Way’, a Western slated for release in 2022 directed by filmmaker Brett Donowwho. The American publication spoke with a member of the film’s staff who reported an outbreak of Cage on set after Hannah fired a gun three times in a row without warning to her colleagues.

According to a report by Stu Brumbaugh, chief engineer of ‘The Old Way’, following Hannah’s three shots, Cage would have yelled: “Give a warning first, you just blew my f****** off my eardrums!” Brumbaugh then tells how he asked the film’s assistant director to have the gunsmith fired because of his inexperience. His demand would have won Cage’s support.

Stu Brumbaugh says: “I said [com o assistente de direção], ‘she needs to be pushed away’. After a second occurrence [com os tiros sem alerta] I was furious. we were accelerated [com as filmagens]. She was a newbie.” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has not publicly commented on Brumbaugh’s reports to The Wrap website.

The production of ‘Rust’ remains unreturned after the tragedy involving actor Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins and an injury to director Joel Souza. The incident is being investigated by authorities in the city of Santa Fe, in the state of New Mexico, where the film was being shot.

The accident on the set of ‘Rust’ happened after Baldwin received one of the weapons from the production from the assistant director of the film, who assured that it was a “cold weapon”, an expression used to say that it was unloaded.

Following Hutchins’ death, the international press reported Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s recent interview with the Voices of the West podcast in which she admits that she considered not taking on the film work with Nicolas Cage because she feared she wasn’t ready for the role of chief gunsmith.

“It was a really cool way to start a long career I hope. I just worked on ‘The Old Way’ with Nicolas Cage. It was my first time as chief gunsmith. because I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but by doing that, everything went smoothly,” said the professional in the interview.

Hannah also told on the podcast how she started her career under the influence of her father, Thell Reed, who has worked for decades in Hollywood as a gunsmith and stuntman. She said, “My dad taught me a lot, except for some that I learned by watching him do things or just knowing how firearms work.”