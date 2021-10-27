Safadão, Alex cheats on Carolina and has sex with Angel in the kitchen · TV News

One of the most memorable scenes of Secret Truths is scheduled to air this Friday (29). Angel (Camila Queiroz) will not resist the advances of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) and will end up having sex with his stepfather on the kitchen table. Carolina (Drica Moraes) will wake up as if sensing something and will go looking for her husband around the house in the telenovela at eleven on Globo.

The spicy sequence marks the businessman’s reconciliation with the nymphet. The girl will say he’s sick, but he won’t be able to keep his promise not to upset his mother. When the plot was shown in 2015, the scene generated a lot of repercussion.

The student will be feeling bad because she will have discovered that he did not rape Lyris (Jéssica Córes), as the model had claimed. Therefore, the teenager will have a guilty conscience. She will be encouraged by Visky (Rainer Cadete) to apologize to her mother’s husband.

The bastard will know how to use the nymphet’s guilt to get what he wants so badly. He will be told by Fanny (Marieta Severo) that the truth about Lyris has come out and will set up to pounce. He’ll give Carolina a stop to let her sleep alone. Alex will then see his stepdaughter come home and engage in friendly conversation.

Alex and Angel in the soap opera’s sex scene

Embarrassed, Angel will end up asking the millionaire for forgiveness. “I wanted to tell you something, but I don’t know how to say it. I wanted to apologize to you. I accused you. Because of the way I treated you”, the girl will say. “Forgive? Despite everything you’ve told me… And everything you’ve done to me… Nothing has changed for me”, will retort Giovanna’s (Agatha Moreira) father.

Without shame, he will move closer to kiss her, and she will pull away. However, he will grab her from behind, caressing and whispering affectionate words in her ear. The two will be naked at the kitchen table. Audiences will see the spicy streak cut to Carolina awakening.

Suspense in the act to arrest the public

Worried about her husband’s delay, the housewife will look at the time on her cell phone and get up to look for him. The suspense will end with Alex finding the woman with her blouse open, but already dressed. Angel will run to her room, consumed by the guilt of having sex with her mother’s husband.

Carolina (Drica Moraes) goes looking for her husband

Verdades Secretas, a plot by Walcyr Carrasco, is re-enacted on open TV while the continuation of the Angel saga has just been released on Globoplay and is already recording records.

The streaming platform, however, is making the chapters available in parts. The first ten episodes entered the catalog last week. In all, Secret Truths 2 will have 50 chapters.

