Salvador will have a booster shot against Covid-19 on Wednesday; see how the vaccination schedule will be | Bahia

A joint effort to apply the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be held on Wednesday (27), in Salvador. According to the city hall, fixed points and drives throughout the city will serve the elderly over 60, health workers and immunosuppressed patients. [Confira os locais no fim da matéria]

To have access to the immunizing agent, everyone must be qualified with the date to receive the booster dose within the deadline established by the Municipal Health Department (SMS). In addition, it is necessary to have the name on the list available on the secretariat’s website.

The city said that the first dose will also be applied, on Wednesday, to teenagers in public schools in the capital of Bahia. The traveling immunization service, via the Vaccination in Movement bus, will be at the end of the line in Uruguay, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, with the offer of the application of the second dose of Pfizer and the booster dose for the elderly aged 60 or more, health workers as well as hemodialysis patients.

For people who took the first dose in other cities, access to the second dose happens through prior appointment made over the internet. After scheduling, the user must bring, on the date and time scheduled, an original and copy of the Unified Health System Card (SUS), proof of residence, vaccination card and identification document with photo.

People aged 60 years and over – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

The application of the booster dose will be administered in elderly aged 60 years and over who took the second dose until June 1, 2021. Vacina Express is also available for this audience, as well as for bedridden individuals or individuals with limited mobility. Those who have already had access to the service do not need to register again in the system, as the team will automatically return.

Immunosuppressed patients – 8 am to 4 pm

They will be able to go to the posts the immunosuppressed patients who received the second dose until September 29, 2021.

Health workers – 8 am to 4 pm

They will be able to go to the posts the health workers who received the second dose by June 1, 2021.

Check out the service stations of the three publics this Wednesday to apply the booster dose:

Drive-thrus: 5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), FBDC Cabula, Universe College (ACM Avenue), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Bela Vista Shopping, Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau College (Magalhães Neto Avenue), FBDC Brotas , Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu;

5th Health Center (Barris), Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), FBDC Cabula, Universe College (ACM Avenue), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Bela Vista Shopping, Unijorge (Parallel), Uninassau College (Magalhães Neto Avenue), FBDC Brotas , Exhibition Park (Parallel) and Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu; Fixed points: USF Mata Escura, USF Imbuí, UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vila Matos (Rio Vermelho), Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am), USF Beira Mangue, USF São Cristóvão, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros), USF Cajazeiras V, USF Sergio Arouca (Paripe), USF Tubarão, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Campo da Gunpowder), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras), USF Jardim das Margaridas, Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Vista Alegre, CSU Pernambués and FBDC Brotas.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻