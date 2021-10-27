Samsung Announces One UI 4 Based on Android 12; see news

Samsung presented this Tuesday (26) the One UI 4, the latest version of the company’s mobile device interface, with an update that promises more customization features, as well as performance improvements.

According to the company, the new interface, which is based on Android 12, “combines the best privacy and security features, allowing users to customize all permissions so they are always in control of their data.”

The company’s focus seems to have been on improving privacy. The operating system gives faster access to all smartphone permissions and indicates to the user which applications are using cameras or microphone — for that, it must light up green in the upper corner of the screen.

Among the new features, there is also the feature to “split” the display, even in applications that do not support the function, such as Instagram, Facebook and banking apps. In terms of visuals, the widget menu appears in a vertical list, and other sections, such as settings and device assistance, have gained subtle improvements.

One UI 4 is expected to expand to other products in the company’s ecosystem, including computers, tablets and watches.

