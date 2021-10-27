Santander has a profit of R$ 4.27 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 12% | Economy

Santander Brasil recorded net income of BRL 4.272 billion in the 3rd quarter, which represents an increase of 12.1% compared to the same quarter of 2020 (BRL 3.811 billion) and 4.1% compared to the second quarter since year (R$4.103 billion).

The managerial profit, which excludes extraordinary factors, reached R$4.340 billion, an increase of 12.5% ​​compared to the 3rd quarter of last year (R$3.859 billion) and 4.1% compared to the immediately previous quarter (R $4.171 billion).

Return on equity (ROE) reached 22.4%, the highest in the bank’s history, against 21% in the 2nd quarter.

Bank profitability returns to pre-pandemic level and profits rises, says BC

The bank also approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders in the amount of R$ 3 billion, which will be paid as of December 3rd.

The credit portfolio totaled R$450.2 billion, with growth of 13.3% in the year. The result of allowance for loan losses amounted to R$ 3.676 billion, an increase of 26.1% in the year and 10.6% in the quarter.

The delinquency rate from 15 to 90 days reached 3.4% in September, an increase of 0.31 percentage point in the year and 0.04 percentage point in the quarter.