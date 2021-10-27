Santander (SANB11) announces payment of R$ 3 billion in dividends

Business

O Santander (SANB11) announced this Tuesday (26) that it will pay R$ 3 billion in interim dividends, based on the profit for the year calculated up to the balance sheet of September 30 this year.

Shareholders will receive R$0.38298 per Santander common share, R$0.42127 per preferred paper and R$0.804259 per bank unit. Each Santander unit corresponds to one common and one preferred share.

Investors who will be entitled to receive the Santander dividends will be the owners of shares issued by the bank at the end of trading on 4 November this year. From November 5th, the assets will be traded “ex-dividends“.

These dividends will be paid as of December 3, 2021, and will be fully imputed to the mandatory dividends to be distributed by the bank for fiscal year 2021, without any remuneration as monetary restatement.

In addition, the bank explains that for American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), payment will be made through The Bank of New York Mellon.

Santander shares (SANB11) ended today’s trading session at a 1.90% drop, worth R$ 35.07, before the announcement of dividends. In the year, the paper accumulates a drop of 18.52%, compared to closing at R$ 43.04 at the end of December 2020.

See too:

Santander’s managerial net income in the second quarter of this year reached R$4.17 billion, the highest level in history, equivalent to an increase of 98.4% over the R$2.1 billion reported 12 months ago.

O profit of the Satander it was still 5.4% higher than reported in the first quarter of this year, a period in which the second wave of the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil was still in its infancy.

According to the bank, the period also registered a record of acquisitions and increased customer loyalty, reaching 50 million. There were more than 500 million hits per month on the institution’s channels.

The institution had a Return on Equity (ROE) of 21.6% in the second quarter, its second highest mark in history.

The credit portfolio of the Santander rose 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year, to R$ 439.79 billion. In relation to the previous quarter, the increase was 3.5%.