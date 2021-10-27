Santander (SANB11) has a managerial profit of R$4.34 billion in Q3, up 12.5%; bank approves BRL 3 billion in dividends

Santander (SANB11) recorded a managerial profit of R$4.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), an increase of R$12.5% ​​compared to the same period in 2020. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, high was 4.1%.

Corporate net income reached R$ 4.272 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 12.1% on an annual basis.

Return on equity (ROE) was 22.4%, the highest historical level.

The net financial margin reached R$10.9 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 17.6% year-on-year.

The loan portfolio totaled R$450.2 billion in September 2021, with a highlight on the portfolio of individuals and SMEs.

The result of allowance for loan losses totaled R$ 3.676 billion, an increase of 26.1% in the year and 10.6% in the quarter, in line with the growth of the portfolio, highlighted the institution. The cost of credit was 2.9%.

The bank’s service revenue rose 13.4% in the third quarter, reaching R$4.83 billion.

According to Santander, the result was driven by the good performance of net interest income and commissions, both supported by the increase in the customer base, with greater transactions.

Expenses increased 7.4% in the year, with growth of 7.3% in the quarter, totaling R$ 5.48 billion.

credit portfolio

The expanded credit portfolio, which includes other operations with credit risk and endorsements and sureties, reached R$ 526.488 billion, an increase of 13.1% in the year

Total assets reached R$ 970.041 billion in September 2021, down 1.2% in the year.

According to the bank, the decrease was impacted by the drop in the foreign exchange portfolio.

Shareholders’ equity stood at R$78.8 billion in September 2021.

Meanwhile, bad credit provision expenses reached R$ 4.80 billion in the quarter, an increase of 10.6% year-on-year.

proceeding

On October 26, 2021, the distribution of R$3.0 billion in dividends for the third quarter of 2021 was approved.

The investors who will be entitled to receive the dividends are the holders of shares issued by the bank at the end of the trading session on November 4th of this year. As of November 5th, the assets will be traded “ex-dividends“.

R$ 0.38298082731 will be paid in dividends per common share (SANB3), R$ 0.42127891003 per preferred share (SANB4), and R$ 0.80425973734, per unit (SANB11), which corresponds to one common share and one preferential.

Proceeds will be paid as of December 3, 2021, and will be fully imputed to the mandatory dividends to be distributed by the bank for the year 2021, without any remuneration by way of monetary restatement.

