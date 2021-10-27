Santander (SANB11) has a solid result and boosts actions in the sector, but analysts highlight an “old issue” for the bank

SAO PAULO – Despite the numbers considered solid in general by market analysts, contributing to the advance of the sector’s shares on the Stock Exchange this Wednesday (27), Santander Brasil (SANB11) continued to raise the same doubts for some analysis houses, in relation to the sustainability of the result.

The bank posted a managerial profit of R$4.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 12.5% ​​year-on-year and 4.1% quarter-on-quarter, 4.1% above the Bloomberg consensus, while the return on equity (ROE) was 22.4%, the highest historical level.

The better-than-expected result was mainly due to the increase in the financial margin and the reduction in the effective tax rate, highlights Bradesco BBI, while the financial margin grew 8.9% in the quarter.

“Santander Brasil posted a good set of results in the period, although the positive surprise was mainly driven by an unexpectedly strong growth in trading earnings, while the margin with clients was also a positive factor in the quarter,” analysts assess.

For Credit Suisse, the good performance of the client’s financial margin (NII) and rates reinforce the view that the combination of retail credit growth added to the return of revolving credit lines are important drivers of the growth of the NII.

Notwithstanding the normalization of the cost of risk in the quarter (higher, as expected), the risk-adjusted client’s NII managed to grow more than 3% sequentially. Santander, according to the Swiss bank’s analysts, continues to increase its customer base, adding 700 thousand of them and reaching a level of 29.7 million (2% on a quarterly basis and 9% on the annual comparison), with an increase in digital customers to 18.2 million (up 4% on a quarterly basis and 20% compared to 2020).

BBI emphasizes that it is important to emphasize that, although the cost of risk has increased and remained above the estimated, both the cost of risk and NPLs – Non Performing Loans, or default – are below pre-pandemic levels. “As such, we expect further increases in the cost of risk, as defaulters should continue to normalize to pre-pandemic levels, coupled with a shift in the portfolio mix,” he says.

Itaú BBA, in turn, sees the result, which led to a profit higher than expected by the bank’s analysts (of BRL 4.1 billion), as a consequence of the increase in the financial margin to BRL 12.1 billion and of a lower-than-expected advance in financial provisions for bad debts, at R$3.7 billion.

These provisions, which were a big issue in recent balance sheets for the financial institution, are still on the radar of some analysis houses, such as XP, who are more skeptical about the paper.

“Despite the positive profitability result in the quarter, Santander’s results lead us to question whether the bank will be able to continue presenting good numbers in a more challenging scenario. The coverage ratio – which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is able to cover non-performing loans – fell by about 50 percentage points year-on-year due to lower provisioning, as the bank had a low provisioning, while the delinquency rate increased by 0.30 points in the annual comparison”, assess Vitor Pini, Matheus Odaguil and Artur Alves, XP analysts, in a report.

They point out that, despite the positive short-term impact, the bank may have to increase provisions in the future as default rates rise, hurting overall profitability. “Despite the positive numbers, we believe that the results came at a high price”, they emphasized.

For Credit Suisse, operating expenses were the biggest negative surprise in the quarter, mainly led by other income / expenses, which increased by more than R$ 1 billion compared to the second quarter of this year and more than R$ 1.5 billion in compared to the same period of the previous year.

This is largely explained by the monetary restatement on legal obligations, which analysts believe is likely to have less of an impact in the coming quarters.

BBI, in turn, sees the growth in operating expenses reflecting the commercial effort to attract customers and salary increases.

Even highlighting the point about the coverage ratio, XP analysts point out that the bank’s credit portfolio increased by 13% in the year (1% above that estimated by analysts), with more profitable segments, such as Individuals and SMEs, growing by a faster pace. Individuals, mortgages, credit cards and personal loans had a solid increase, while in the corporate segment, leasing and working capital loans were the lines that showed the strongest result.

“Although it boosts the bank’s profitability, we believe that the change in the mix reduces the quality of Santander’s portfolio, which we see as negative, as we expect a scenario of higher delinquency rates in the future”, they point out.

Thus, due to the expectation of an increase in default rates and the bank’s exposure to riskier credit lines, XP analysts reiterated the sale recommendation and target price of BRL 36 per asset (still an upside potential of 2, 7% compared to the day before closing). Itaú BBA, in turn, has a marketperform recommendation (performance in line with the market average) for the bank’s unit, with a target price for 2022 of R$41 (upside of 17%). An equivalent recommendation is that of BBI, which is neutral with a target price of R$48 (up 38%).

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, has a more optimistic projection, with an outperform perspective (performance above the market average) for the paper, with a target price of R$ 58 (or upside of 65%).

Most of the analysis houses remain cautious with the paper, with ten of the fourteen that cover the paper with a recommendation equivalent to neutral, according to a compilation made by Refinitiv, while two recommend buying and two recommending selling. The average target price is R$ 43.95 (25% upside potential).

Although caution prevails for the paper, one of the most optimistic with the case, Credit Suisse also drew a forecast for the results of other large banks, to be released in early November. For analysts, the strong revenue performance of Santander Brasil in the quarter is a positive reading of the forthcoming results of Bradesco (BBDC4), but especially for Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4).

It should be noted that, after the release of Santander’s results, the day is one of gains for the main banks. At 1:30 pm (Brasilia time), SANB11 advanced 1.91%, at R$ 35.75, BBDC4 rose even stronger, with gains of 3.06% (R$ 20.91) and ITUB4 advanced 2.11% ( BRL 24.24).

