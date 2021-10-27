Santos Announces Edu Dracena as Football Executive | saints

Santos announced this Wednesday the hiring of Edu Dracena as the club’s football executive.

The former defender, captain of the Libertadores do Peixe title in 2011, was at Palmeiras, where he held the position of technical advisor. On Tuesday, by accepting Santos’ proposal, he had already said goodbye to the club alviverde.

Edu Dracena and Andres Rueda at Santos

On Wednesday, Dracena signed a contract with Santos and spoke with President Andrés Rueda. It will be presented this afternoon, before the game against Fluminense.

The new manager returns to Vila Belmiro with Peixe in the relegation zone. Coach Fábio Carille has only one victory for the club and is at risk of dismissal in case of failure against Flu.

The arrival of Edu Dracena resulted in two departures in Santos. Executive André Mazzuco and football manager Jorge Macedo left the club.

Edu Dracena arrived at Santos in 2009, after leaving Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. And soon became a reference. He was team captain until 2015, when he terminated his contract and moved to Corinthians.

At Peixe, he played 230 matches, scoring 17 goals (one of them in the final of the 2010 Copa do Brasil). There were six titles at the club: three in the Campeonato Paulista (2010/2011/2012), one in the Copa do Brasil (2010), one in the Copa Libertadores da América (2011) and one in the Recopa Sudamericana (2012).

