Santos fires André Mazzuco and arranges for Edu Dracena to return to command of football

Club issued an official statement on Tuesday (26), with the departure of a football executive
Living a bad moment within the four lines, Santos announced this Tuesday (26) the departure of football executive André Mazzuco. For his place, Edu Dracena, who was technical advisor for Palmeiras, will be presented this Wednesday (27).
Mazzuco was highly respected at the club, but his work did not bring the results expected by the Santos board. The football manager Jorge Andrade will remain in the position, while coach Fábio Carille and his coaching staff are depending on the results against Fluminense and Athletico-PR.
Alvinegro Praiano issued an official note informing the departure of André Mazzuco.
“Santos FC communicates changes in the Professional Football Department. With the arrival of a new professional for the Football Department, which will be announced this Wednesday (27), André Mazzuco will step down as Football Executive.
Respecting the moment, Clube and André Mazzuco agreed to leave. Both felt that it would be better to end the partnership in order to proceed with the new formatting of the sector, in the way that the new professional understands better.
Santos FC thanks the services rendered by Mazzuco while he was in charge of the position and wishes him luck in continuing his career”.