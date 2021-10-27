Santos x Fluminense: know where to watch this Brasileirão match LIVE and ONLINE at Vila Belmiro

Santos x Fluminense face off this Wednesday (27), at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, in a delayed game for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship

In a late game for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship, Santos x Fluminense face off this Wednesday (27), at 19:00 (GMT), in Vila Belmiro. The team from São Paulo is fighting to leave the relegation zone, while the team from Rio dreams of entering the G-4 of the competition. The broadcast of the match will be handled by Premiere.

The team led by coach Fábio Carille suffered a defeat at home against América-MG by 2 x 0. With the negative result and the victory of Bahia, Santos fell to the relegation zone, is the first team in the Z-4 ​​with 29 points added in 27 games played.

Comfortable in the leaderboard, Fluminense follows with other goals. And after winning the derby against Flamengo, he continues confidently looking for a place in the G-4 to be able to qualify straight for the group stage of the Libertadores.

Santos x Fluminense: how and where to watch LIVE on TV:

Location of Vila Belmiro, in Santos, SP