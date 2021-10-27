Santos x Fluminense: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

Rocked after winning their last two games in the Brazilian Championship (Athletico and Flamengo), Fluminense will try to continue the good phase this Wednesday night, against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, at 19:00, in a delayed match of the 23rd round. Eighth place with 39 points, the Tricolor will rise to sixth in case of victory. Peixe, in turn, is going through a difficult time and opens the relegation zone with 29 points and 17th position.

Still without Fred and Nino, coach Marcão should keep the Fla-Flu squad from last Saturday. The attacker recovers from a crack in the toe of his left foot and the defender from a blow to the left eye.

Already in the pressured Santos, the coach Fábio Carille will have to make a mandatory modification. Camacho’s steering wheel is suspended and will be replaced by Marcos Guilherme.

Check all match information!

SANTOS X FLUMINENSE

Local: Vila Belmiro, Santos (SP)

Date/time: 10/27/2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa-SC), assisted by Alex dos Santos (SC) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

Streaming: Premiere

* O NETFLU will make audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast by Facebook and Twitch

SAINTS: João Paulo, Robson Reis, Velázquez and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli. Technician: Fabio Carille.

Embezzlement: Camacho and Jean Mota, suspended; John, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Jobson and Léo Baptistão, injured.

Hanging: Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Madson, Vinícius Zanocelo, Marinho and Marcos Guilherme.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; André, Yago and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: Fred, Nino, Goose and Hudson, injured.

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, John Kennedy, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Nino, Nonato and Samuel Xavier.