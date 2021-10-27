Santos x Fluminense: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

saints and Fluminense face off this Wednesday, at 7 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, in a late game valid for the 23rd round of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. O ge follow everything in real time with exclusive videos . Peixe wants the victory to get out of the relegation zone, while Tricolor looks for the three points to enter the G-6.

With the defeat to América-MG and the victory of Bahia, Santos finished the round in 17th place, with 29 points. A win makes the team rise to 14th place and pushes Juventude to Z-4. Fluminense, in turn, arrives packed with the victory in the derby against Flamengo. The Rio team occupies the eighth position, with 39 points.

Streaming: the Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Paulo Vinícius Coelho.

Santos – technician: Fábio Carille

Santos will not have one of its main players: defensive midfielder Camacho, with a thigh injury and suspended. Coach Fábio Carille made more changes in midfield and pulled out Carlos Sánchez for Wednesday’s match, decisive in the fight against relegation. Madson, Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Jonatan will be new in the sector. On defense, the line of three defenders was resumed. But not with Wagner Leonardo, who had been starting and returning from suspension, but Robson Reis.

Hanging: Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Madson, Vinícius Zanocelo, Marinho and Marcos Guilherme.

Who is out: Camacho and Jean Mota (suspended); John, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Sandry, Kevin Malthus, Jobson and Léo Baptistão (injured).

Probable team: João Paulo; Robson Reis, Velázquez and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Marcos Guilherme and Felipe Jonatan; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

Fluminense – technician: Marcao

Marcão should take to the field the same team that won Fla-Flu last Saturday. The coach still won’t be able to count on Nino, who has already been absent from the derby due to the knock in the eye in the game against Athletico-PR. Also not back this Wednesday is Fred, who will need to get some physical conditioning after resuming training earlier this week after a crack in the toe of his left foot.

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, John Kennedy, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Nino, Nonato, Samuel Xavier and Marcos Seixas (physical trainer)

Who is out: Fred (cracked right toe), Nino (left eye), Goose (right forearm) and Hudson (right knee).

Probable team: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, David Braz, Luccas Claro and Marlon; André, Yago and Jhon Arias; Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and John Kennedy.

