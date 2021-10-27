São Paulo reappears with an eye on Inter; Calleri and Rigoni follow outside

São Paulo performed again this Tuesday afternoon at the Barra Funda CT, starting their preparations to face Internacional, on Sunday, at Morumbi, at 18:15 (GMT). Jonathan Calleri and Emiliano Rigoni continue training separately from the rest of the group.

Because Calleri is treating an edema in his right thigh, there is hope that he can be linked again for the confrontation with Inter. Initially, it was believed that the Argentine had suffered a muscle injury after feeling severe pain in the final stretch of the derby against Corinthians, which was not confirmed.

Emiliano Rigoni, in turn, worked with the ball last week, although separated from the squad, and, therefore, also generated expectations for his return to the team led by coach Rogério Ceni.

The tricolor cast will still have four more days of work before facing Internacional. Therefore, Calleri and Rigoni are not yet out for this important match at Morumbi stadium. If they are available, Ceni will be able to assemble for the first time an attacking trio formed by Luciano and the Argentines.

While Calleri and Rigoni do not return, who are trying to take advantage of this week to gain space with the new coach are Marquinhos and Eder. Both have already received a few minutes from Rogério Ceni, and with Pablo’s poor performance against Red Bull Bragantino, Luciano could gain a new attacking partner for the match against Internacional.

