São Paulo reduces AstraZeneca’s dose interval to 8 weeks – 10/26/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The state of São Paulo announced this Tuesday (26), that it will reduce the interval between the first and second dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against Covid. From this Wednesday (27), the time span decreases from 12 weeks to 8 .

Data show, however, that longer intervals between the first and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine bring better immune responses. The same goes for Pfizer’s vaccine, which also had its application interval reduced recently by Governor João Doria’s (PSDB) administration.

“About 400 thousand people are able to take the vaccine throughout the state and complete the vaccination cycle as of this Wednesday (27th)”, says in a statement, the São Paulo State Department of Health.

The secretariat also states that there are about 4 million people late to complete the vaccination cycle.

The range now follows the one implemented in the national territory. On the 15th, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the reduction of the interval between doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, updated daily at 8 pm, around 80% of the population of the state of São Paulo took the first dose of the vaccine against Covid and approximately 66% already have the complete vaccination schedule.

Taking into account only the adult population, the state Health Department estimates that 100% already have at least one dose.