São Paulo seeks right-back and Rogério Ceni’s former target may arrive for free in 2022

São Paulo is going through a very unstable moment in the season, and saw their chances of qualifying for the next Libertadores da América fall a lot after being defeated by Red Bull Bragantino last Sunday (24/10) in the city of Bragança Paulista.

In this game, the lack that the Argentines Rigoni and Calleri make to the attack of the team that has not scored a goal, other than that of the pair, for more than a month was very clear. The duo is recovering from physical problems and should return against Internacional, next Sunday.

Another position that is lacking is that of right-back, as no player who plays there has been pleasing since Daniel Alves left. In the game in Bragança, coach Rogério Ceni started with Orejuela as the starter and the Ecuadorian was replaced in the second half by Igor Vinicius, who returned to the team after an injury to his right eye. Neither did well and the club should go to the market to find a new option.

Igor Vinicius and Orejuela are so contested within São Paulo that Argentine Hernán Crespo, Rogério Ceni’s predecessor, used to improvise striker Galeano and midfielder Igor Gomes in the position.

One of São Paulo’s targets for the next season should be veteran Rafinha, who is at the end of his contract at Grêmio. The player has been aired in Tricolor in recent months and coach Rogério Ceni is a fan of his football.

Rogério even asked to hire Rafinha at the beginning of the year, when he was coach of Flamengo. Mengão’s board of directors did not respond to the coach’s request and that is why the lateral ended up closing with Grêmio.

As Rafinha’s connection to Grêmio is already ending, the player could be hired by São Paulo at no cost.