São Paulo under-20 has almost 70% use with Alex; meet the team’s highlights | São Paulo

Tricolor did not qualify for the semifinal of the Brasileirão under-20 for four years. The taboo broken by Alex ratifies six months of work with promising numbers and two title disputes, as the Tricolor is also alive in the fight for the trophy in Paulistão.

In six months under Alex’s command, São Paulo played 35 matches (including two friendlies). The former midfielder was only out of the 2-0 defeat by Fluminense, in the 18th round of the Brasileirão, to fulfill suspension for the third yellow card.

Alex, São Paulo U-20 coach — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

In Brasileirão and Paulistão, São Paulo, under the command of Alex, has 20 wins, seven draws and six defeats. The achievement of 67.6% accredits the team as a candidate for the title in competitions.

In Brasileirão, the place in the semifinal is confirmed and entitled to a record of victories in the first phase (10). At the state level, Tricolor occupies third place in Group 15 with three points in two games – the first two in each bracket advance to the round of 16.

However, at the bottom, the results often take a back seat. Cotia’s focus is on talent development, and Alex has some in his cast. See who the highlights of the team are and who to keep an eye on to be tapped into the professional soon:

Juan of São Paulo celebrates goal at U-20 — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

Called up for the professional’s games with Hernán Crespo, Juan is one of the main highlights of São Paulo in the under-20 season. Starting striker and author of the first goal in the victory over Athletico, he is the team’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, with nine goals. There are 15 games in 2021 for the 19-year-old athlete.

Pedrinho, from São Paulo, scored his second goal against Athletico-PR — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

Shirt 10 from São Paulo, is seen as one of the greatest talents of the generation. He received praise from Alex and emerges as one of the top athletes in the category’s Brasileirão. At 19, Pedrinho is the player who most played as a starter under the coach’s command, with 21 appearances.

Beraldo celebrates São Paulo goal — Photo: Carlos Santana/Portal da Base Brasil

From potential villain to hero against Athletico-PR, Beraldo is a player observed since the coaching staff of Hernán Crespo. Coach and left-handed, the only 17-year-old defender evolved physically and technically in his first year of under-20. He played 19 games with Alex, 18 as a starter.

Patryck is one of Alex's virtually undisputed starters at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

Left-back of the base selection, Patryck embezzled São Paulo against Athletico-PR, after being sent off in the first leg. However, even absent from the decisive clash of the week, the 18-year-old appears as one of the highlights of Alex’s first work. There are 17 matches, 16 of them as a starter. It is one of the trusted names of the team.

Léo is a versatile midfielder and starting point for Alex's team at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri/Saopaulofc.net

A versatile and intelligent midfielder, Léo is often compared to Luan and one of the most regular athletes on the team. There are 22 matches, 20 of them as a starter. He scored three goals in the Brasileirão and appears as one of the pillars of the team, acting mostly as the first defensive midfielder. Also plays as a wingman.

Honorable mentions: Vitinho and João Adriano

Vitinho, with 10 goals, is the top scorer for São Paulo de Alex this season — Photo: Miguel Schincariol/Saopaulofc.net

The first has already been among the professionals and recently received a survey from the German Bayer Leverkusen, while the second is in its first year of under-20 and has been gaining ground with Alex. Vitinho and João Adriano share the artillery of São Paulo during the season. Each made 10 goals.

João Adriano is one of São Paulo's top scorers in the first year of the U-20 — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/saopaulofc.net

In the under-20, Vitinho played in 18 games, 16 of them as a starter, and is constantly watched by the professional’s technical committee. The striker even played against Mirassol and Ituano in Paulistão, with Crespo. João Adriano, with 23 games, started 10 and was an option in another 13 matches.

