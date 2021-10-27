Screen leaks of possible new Windows 11 native antivirus

Although it was officially released in early October, Windows 11 still has some rough edges to trim and, this Monday (25), one more feature appears to be under reconstruction: Windows Defender. Native antivirus software should be revamped into a new app, with a reworked look and possibly new features.

It is still unknown what the change is about, as the only information made available so far was a screenshot shared by the informant @ALumia_Italia on Twitter. The new program would be called “Microsoft Defender Preview” in this revamped version (in the testing period, at least), and would basically serve as a control center for computer protection features.

In the latest version of Windows 11, the app “Windows Security” follows the look and the same functions as Windows 10. The difference in the interface contributes to the inconsistency in the system design and, unlike what happens with the Control Panel (and other deeper sections), familiarity in browsing is not a crucial point for anti-virus control.

Considering the backlog, perhaps this is the section that Microsoft quietly reworks. There is no forecast for the release of the feature, but it is likely that members of the Windows Insider program will receive it first and that the trial period will last at least a few weeks.

“Windows Security” remains old-fashioned, and this appears to be a Microsoft backlog (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Today, Windows Security is made up of basic cyber protection functions. The tool contains malware, controls potentially unwanted applications, manages hardware security features, monitors device performance and integrity, and also introduces firewall and network protection controls — virtually everything the operating system offers, just one-on-one place.

Chances are, if the rumor is correct, Microsoft should highlight the new antivirus in an upcoming announcement. So, for now, it remains to wait until the company shares more information about the function.

Source: @ALumia_Italy