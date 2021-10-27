Secret Truths 2: Johnny Massaro Explains Greek Kiss Scene

The second part of “secret truths” hasn’t even been all on the air yet, but it’s already making waves! the scene where Giotto (Johnny Massaro) gives a Greek kiss in Mateus (Bruno Montaleone) has not yet appeared in the 10 chapters available on Globoplay, but has already gone viral because of the trailer released on social networks. In an interview, Johnny Massaro explains how the scene was made.

READ MORE:

In “Secret Truths 2“, Bruno Montaleone interpret Mateus, a male prostitute who will be involved with the entire family of Giotto. That is, Johnny Massaro he wasn’t the only one who needed to shoot the hottest scenes with the actor. However, the “Greek kiss” that went viral on the internet is not yet the Greek kiss that will happen in the plot.

“This scene [que viralizou] it’s not really a Greek kiss. My character was simply kissing Matthew’s ass. There is a moment of Greek kissing, but it’s not that one”, revealed the actor in an interview with the column of Patricia Kogut. Still, about recording, Johnny Massaro explained that everything is part of the position of the camera at the time of recording.

“There is a technical way of recording. It has more to do with where the camera is than how we’re doing it. It wouldn’t even make sense to do it. With the position of the camera and the framing, it makes sense. This is the game”, he declared.

About your plot in “Secret Truths 2“Johnny became interested after seeing in the script that an entire family would be interested in the same person. “I was immediately attracted to this possibility of a family being interested in the same person. How is it possible? It is written, we have to make it possible. It was courageous to write this plot and afford it. It’s very interesting,” he said.

So far, it is possible to find the first 10 chapters in “Secret Truths 2” at the Globoplay. So, if you haven’t seen it yet, get on with doing your marathon. From day November 3rd 10 more episodes arrive.

Did you like this article? Click here to read more Oh My God! by POPline. There are lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!