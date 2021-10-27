Secret Truths 2 repeats voyeur scene, and Chiara fucks doctor to watch TV News

Chiara (Rhay Polster) and Tadeu (Gabriel Vieira) will have sex for the doctor Lúcio (Daniel Andrade) to watch in Verdades Secretas 2. The continuation of Walcyr Carrasco will once again address the practice known as voyeurism, which consists in people feeling pleasure when watching other people naked. or in sexual acts.

In the first part of the series in 2015, Larissa (Grazi Massafera) and Sam (Felipe de Carolis) had sex accompanied by an observer. According to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the sequence of Chiara, Tadeu and Lúcio will begin at the folhetim’s nightclub.

Afterwards, the casting models from Blanche Models’ pink and blue book will go to the doctor’s apartment. There, they will have sex under Lucius’ watchful and eager eyes.

Rhay Polster’s character will still be involved in a controversial plot in the next few chapters. After being Percy’s (Gabriel Braga Nunes) sex slave, the young woman will have her boyfriend, Mark (Kelner Macêdo), stolen by her own mother, Aline (Paula Burlamaqui).

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she sees her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up.

For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th, and then on December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.