Sect leader arrested after human sacrifice dies in car accident

Jamaican cult leader Kevin Smith, leader of an obscure cult in Jamaica, who had been incarcerated since the 17th, accused of involvement in deaths during human sacrifices, he finished dying on Monday (25/10), victim of a car accident.

The accident occurred when Smith was being taken by police from Montego Bay to Kingston, the Jamaican capital, where he would be formally charged with the murders. A police officer also died and two other people were seriously injured.

Kevin Smith, leader of a sect that performs human sacrifices in Jamaica Photo: Reproduction

Smith ran Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries. The sect’s headquarters were invaded by the police after the report of the human sacrifices in front of more than 100 followers, dressed in white tunics. fourteen were children, according to a report in the local newspaper “Jamaica Observer”

According to temple attendees, the ritual involved senior members of the cult, who “stabbed” and “cut” at least two worshipers who, according to the sect’s belief, were, with the sacrifice, embarking on a “heavenly journey.” The faithful died on the spot.

A third person was killed during the police operation on the cult’s property.

Taneka Gardner, victim of human sacrifice in Jamaica Photo: Reproduction

Among the dead faithful is Taneka Gardner, as identified by the “Jamaica Observer”.

“When I saw blood and the girl fell, I said: That’s enough for me”, said a member of the cult who managed to escape, according to “Daily Beast”.

On the day of the terrible ordeal, Smith posted on Facebook asking his faithful to leave their cell phones at home before going to church, warning them of a “flood“. One of the members would sneak a phone and call the police after witnessing the horror of another congregant being killed.