Sect leader with human sacrifice dies in police car accident

Kevin Smith died after the accident – Photo: Reproduction

A macabre sect leader was arrested after a police operation on the 17th

Agents invaded cult that killed two people as human sacrifice

Kevin Smith and a policeman didn’t resist injuries from the traffic accident

The leader of a macabre sect died last Monday (25), in Jamaica, after a traffic accident. Kevin Smith had been in police custody for just over a week when the episode took place.

Kevin has been in police custody since the 17th, when a police operation broke into a sect session in a Montego Bay church. More than 100 people, 14 of them children and all in white robes, attended the service.

According to local press reports, two followers were stabbed to death as a form of human sacrifice during the ritual. A third person also died during the police operation.

Sect leader Kevin was arrested and taken to a police station in Montego Bay. Last Monday, he was transferred by car to the capital Kingston, where he would be formally charged with the murders.

Accident also killed a policeman

On the way, however, the vehicle suffered a serious accident. Kevin and one of the transferring officers died. The other two agents in the car were seriously injured.