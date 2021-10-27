See how to change your limit to make Pix on Itaú

For Banco Itaú customers who need change your limit transfer to Pix, you can make this change directly through the bank’s mobile app. The platform is available for Android and iOS systems.

The finance company ensures that the procedure for changing the Pix limit at Itaú is safe, preventing the customer from having values ​​greater than those pre-established by him.

In addition, the tool allows users to determine a specific limit for values ​​for daytime transfers, carried out between 6:00 and 19:59, and night transfers, registered from 20:00 to 05:59.

For security reasons, the bank established that Pix limit reductions are carried out immediately on the user’s account.

Whereas, changes to increase the Pix limit, take from 24 to 48 hours to complete.

Changing the Pix limit on Itaú

So, whenever you want to increase or reduce the Pix limit at Itaú, just follow this step by step below:

Access your Itaú application;

Click on the “Pix” tab;

Then select the option “My limits”, which will appear in your lower menu;

Check your current limit and select the “adjust Pix limit” button;

Then enter the desired new threshold for Day Pix and Night Pix;

Then click on the “confirm limit setting” button;

You will need to enter your password and click “Continue” to complete the change. In August of this year, the Central Bank (BC) determined some measures for the use of Pix, in order to prevent fraud, scams and lightning kidnapping.

One of them was limit restriction of Pix transfer to R$ 1 thousand, in night shifts, between 8 pm and 6 am.