See the Santos related to face Fluminense in Vila Belmiro

Coach Fábio Carille listed 23 Santos players to face Fluminense this Wednesday, at 7pm, in Vila Belmiro, in a duel postponed from the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The big news is the return of Marcos Leonardo, removed due to the contractual impasse. Your bond ends in October 2022.

O Peixe does not have suspended Camacho and Jean Mota, as well as Léo Baptistão, Gabriel Pirani, Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Sandry, Jobson, John and Kevin Malthus, all vetoed by the medical department.

The likely escalation is: João Paulo in goal, the trio of defense with Robson, Emiliano Velázquez and Danilo Boza, Madson and Marcos Guilherme in the wings, midfield with Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Diego Tardelli and attack with Lucas Braga and Marinho.

Santos is 17th in the Brasileirão, with 29 points, and can leave the relegation zone if they win or draw with Fluminense.

With a win in nine games, Carille is under pressure. The board opted for the permanence of the coach after the loss to América-MG, but will reassess the situation in case of another stumbling block.

See the 23 listed:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo and Jandrei

Sides: Madson, Pará, Felipe Jonatan and Moraes

Defenders: Robson, Emiliano Velázquez, Danilo Boza, Wagner Palha and Derick

Midfielders: Vinicius Zanocelo, Vinicius Balieiro, Carlos Sánchez and Luizinho

Attackers: Marcos Guilherme, Diego Tardelli, Lucas Braga, Marinho, Raniel, Ângelo, Matías Lacava and Marcos Leonardo

